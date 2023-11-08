MACAU, November 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for July - September 2023 decreased by 2.1% over the previous period (June - August 2023) to 243.0. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (240.6) and Taipa & Coloane (252.6) dropped by 2.0% and 2.3% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (259.9) went down by 2.3% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (249.1) and Taipa & Coloane (302.9) dipped by 2.2% and 2.4% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of 5 years old or less and for those over 20 years old decreased by 3.4% and 2.7% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (299.7) grew by 0.8%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area with less than 50 square metres and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 3.3% and 2.1% respectively. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 4.0% and 2.1% respectively.

In comparison with July - September 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 3.0%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 3.6% and 0.2% respectively.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the third quarter of 2023 went down by 3.5% from the second quarter. The index for existing residential units decreased by 3.7%, while that for pre-sale residential units grew by 2.0%.