Autumn Tap Siac Craft Market inaugurates next Thursday

MACAU, November 8 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the Autumn Tap Siac Craft Market will be held from 16 to 19 and from 23 to 26 November at Tap Siac Square. This year marks the 15th Anniversary of the Tap Siac Craft Market, and the opening ceremony will be held on 16 November (Thursday) at 6pm, featuring singer Ng Lam Fung as guest performer. All are welcome to participate in this cultural and creative feast of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

This edition of the Tap Siac Craft Market features over 220 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative practitioners from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Malaysia and Korea each week, showcasing and selling a wide range of distinctive original products, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Meanwhile, 47 music performances by singers from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong as well as creative gastronomy stalls will be held.

Singer-songwriter Ng Lam Fung was invited to perform at the opening ceremony. He made his debut in 2019 and released his first album Life Donut in 2021. His compositions include “Distancing”, “A Madman’s Diary”, “Little Comedian”, and “Secondary Personality”.

In addition, 62 creative handicraft workshops will be held during the event. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time. Those who arrive 10 minutes after the workshop starts will lose their place and will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list, and their registration fees will not be refunded. The organiser will distribute tickets to on-site applicants 30 minutes before each workshop starts, and members of the public may arrive earlier for a place on the waiting list. Any latecomers to the workshops will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list accordingly, and the on-site applicants will have to make the registration and pay an application fee of MOP50 for each workshop on-site.

The Tap Siac Craft Market will be open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.