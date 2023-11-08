Public tender of 15 market stalls to close next Thursday

MACAU, November 8 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) puts 5 stalls in Horta da Mitra Market and 10 stalls in Patane Food Court out to public tender. The closing date for submission of tenders is on 16 November. People who are interested in participating in the public tender are required to submit the application form, the tender proposal and other documents before 5:00 p.m. on that day.

The mentioned 15 market stalls are available for operation of 13 categories of merchandise or cuisines, such as light meals, cooked food and aquatic products. Each tender participant can only submit a tender for a stall of one business category in a market. The assessment committee will carry out assessment based on 5 major items of assessment criteria, including the tender participant’s operation strategies, experience and qualification, daily business hours of stall, diversity of product categories, convenience of payment tools, etc., and will compile and announce the priority ranking list for stall allocation according to the selection requirements. It will make its best efforts to complete the allocation procedures and signing of contracts for all stalls within three months after announcement of the confirmed list.

The application form, the sample of tender proposal and other information are available on the dedicated webpage on “Public Tender for Market Stalls” of IAM https://www.iam.gov.mo/c/marketstallbidding/itemlist for reference and download. In case of enquiries, the public can also call 8598 6850 or 8598 6845.