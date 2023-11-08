Dealscribe and CLO Research join forces to create comprehensive guide for CLO equity investors
CLO Research and Dealscribe have teamed up to launch an in-depth practical guide for equity investors in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLO Research and Dealscribe have teamed up to launch "What CLO equity investors need to know", an in-depth practical guide for equity investors in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). At a time when CLOs are gaining ever broader acceptance and attracting many new investors, the guide aims to spread a greater understanding of the factors driving CLO equity returns and make this investment class more accessible.
"There are 2,870 CLOs in existence and each one of them represents a broad coalition of investors joining forces to channel capital into the real economy," says Dealscribe founder Mike Peterson. "The apparent complexity of CLOs reflects a need to protect and balance the interests of those different investors." The guide explains the factors that drive returns for CLO equity investors and how to compare and model CLO cashflows. "For equity investors, CLOs provide a way to invest in a diverse pool of corporate debt with long term, non-recourse funding," says CLO Research founder Poh-Heng Tan. "But equity returns are not only a function of the underlying loan portfolio and deal structure. Because they are managed deals, it is essential to assess the portfolio manager and the investment rules of the deal."
The guide explains:
• What drives CLO equity performance
• How to choose a CLO manager
• How CLO cashflows work
• How CLO balances work
• How CLOs handle distressed assets
• How to assess the CLO portfolio
• How to model CLO cashflows
CLO Research is committed to delivering balanced, unbiased, and impactful research tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our manager scoring system embodies this commitment, basing its evaluations on actual relative return performance instead of merely relying on deal metrics.
Dealscribe provides independent analysis on CLO indentures and prospectuses, allowing users to find information quickly, track market standards and compare over 300 deal terms across more than 2,300 deals.
