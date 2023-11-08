insightsoftware Ranked in 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Fastest-Growing Companies in North America for First Time in History

Global hyper-growth company attributes 333% revenue growth to acquisition strategy, consolidating organizational data to round out one of the broadest reporting, analytics, and performance management solution sets available

RALEIGH, N.C, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware today announced it earned No. 382 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. The global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions grew 333% in the last three years.

insightsoftware’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sullivan, credits the company’s hyper-growth to its ability to create, connect, and grow products and solutions for the office of the CFO. He said, “Businesses have endured a lot these last three years. This has evolved the role of finance teams, putting them in the driver’s seat to guide businesses through complex economic climates. Since the inception of insightsoftware five years ago, we’ve grown organically and inorganically with solutions that provide organizations with the ability to make better and faster business decisions. We’ve strategically connected and grown this comprehensive product suite to meet nearly every financial analytics and reporting requirement to stay ahead of market trends and competitive threats. Our growth aspirations are fueled by our commitment to give finance teams more time to analyze data instead of questioning or wrangling it.”

“Each year, we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work, and perseverance can lead to success.”

“As a growing company, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions that unlock the potential of business data and transform the way finance and data teams operate. We empower leaders from over 32,000 organizations to make timely and intelligent decisions. Our comprehensive solutions span Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Controllership, and Data & Analytics. We deliver finance teams the insights required to navigate any economic climate and drive greater financial intelligence, while increasing productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

# # #

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Inkhouse for insightsoftware 9188684646 insightsoftware@inkhouse.com Alicia Buffer insightsoftware alicia.buffer@insightsoftware.com