Sunlands Technology Group to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday November 22, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 6:30 a.m. ET on November 22, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.



Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 6:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, (7:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) on November 22, 2023, following the quarterly results announcement.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete online registration 30 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, including various interest courses, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access the Company's services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

