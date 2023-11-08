mRNA Vaccines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled mRNA Vaccines Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Vaccine Type (Self-amplifying mRNA-based Vaccines, Conventional Non-amplifying mRNA-based Vaccines), by Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Diseases, Others), by End-users (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Organisations, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The mRNA vaccines market is estimated at US$11,773.3 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Technological Advancements Projected to Boost Industry Growth

The mRNA technology has emerged as a significant advancement in the scientific field, offering extensive possibilities for research. Presently, there is a growing interest in exploring the potential of mRNA technology for addressing different infectious diseases such as Zika virus, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, Nipah virus, cytomegalovirus, HPV, Epstein Barr virus, and other similar conditions. mRNA technology is currently employed in the development of both prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines. Therapeutic vaccines are predominantly being utilised in the field of oncology, specifically for the treatment of solid tumours, lymphomas, and pancreatic cancers. Additionally, ongoing clinical trials are investigating the efficacy of therapeutic mRNA vaccines in the treatment of autoimmune disorders, including auto-immune hepatitis, heart failure, myocardial ischemia, and cystic fibrosis. Multiple companies are engaging in collaborative efforts to address the treatment of rare autoimmune diseases. For instance, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Moderna have joined forces to develop a drug specifically targeting cystic fibrosis. The primary objective of this research collaboration is to optimise the lipid nano particles (LNPs) and mRNA for efficient delivery of gene-editing therapies to specific lung cells. Several vaccines targeting infectious diseases have progressed to Phase III clinical trials and are anticipated to be released within the projected timeframe.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the mRNA Vaccines Market?

The emergence of COVID-19 has presented a significant opportunity for players in the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market, resulting in a transformative impact. The global pandemic facilitated the scientific community in expediting the development and deployment of mRNA vaccines through emergency authorization, yielding favourable results. At present, the field of oncology encompasses a substantial number of ongoing clinical trials, exceeding a count of 20. Furthermore, several clinical trials are currently situated within the drug discovery phase, indicating active efforts towards the development of novel therapeutic agents. The COVID-19 pandemic facilitated the convergence of various stakeholders onto a unified platform, thereby strengthening the global infrastructure for the development of vaccines. The involvement of companies in LNP platforms has attracted significant attention from major pharmaceutical companies, resulting in a substantial increase in collaborative efforts. Despite achieving significant success, there remain various challenges and bottlenecks pertaining to the supply chain, as well as the efficient storage and transportation of vaccines.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 215-page report provides 93 tables and 130 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the mRNA vaccines market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for mRNA Vaccines. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including vaccine type, application, end-users, and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing mRNA vaccines market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Technological Advances Driving the Market Growth

The future trajectory of mRNA vaccine development is expected to be propelled by the notable achievements witnessed in the manufacturing of vaccines targeting SARS-CoV-2. Additional advancements in technology have the potential to mitigate current limitations and enable the development of multivalent vaccines that can be administered using a single lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system. The implementation of more recent methodologies should involve the evaluation of incorporating self-amplifying messenger RNAs (mRNAs), which possess an additional encoding of replication machinery. This enables the amplification of the RNA, thereby facilitating a heightened expression of the vaccine antigen.

Moreover, GSK and CureVac have initiated trials for a novel influenza vaccine, as the competition to advance mRNA-based vaccines beyond the scope of Covid-19 intensifies. GSK and CureVac aim to capitalise on the progress achieved in mRNA-based vaccine technology by initiating a novel trial focused on addressing seasonal influenza. The initial participant in a Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT05823974) evaluating a polyvalent mRNA vaccine targeting four strains of influenza has been administered the vaccine by the respective companies. CureVac, in collaboration with GSK, has redirected its attention from its initial mRNA Covid-19 vaccine to the development of a diverse range of second-generation mRNA vaccine candidates. The collaboration between the two pharmaceutical companies was initially disclosed in July 2020, with a focus on the joint exploration of mRNA vaccine technology and the development of drugs for infectious diseases.

Significant Research Funding to Boost Market Growth

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated an urgent demand for the development of a vaccine, resulting in substantial financial support from various governmental entities. Moderna, the pharmaceutical company that introduced the vaccine named "Spikevax" and obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on January 31, 2022, had previously secured financial assistance of $1 billion from the U.S. Government for its research and development endeavours. A contractual agreement valued at US$1.5 billion was established between Moderna and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to facilitate the provision of 100 million doses of mRNA vaccine subsequent to the successful completion of late-stage clinical trials. Moderna received a total funding of US$2.48 billion from the federal government for its research and development (R&D) activities and supply pertaining to the mRNA vaccine research programme.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

In order to maintain a competitive edge and streamline the processes involved in developing, manufacturing, and distributing drugs and vaccines for clinical trials, manufacturers of mRNA are engaging in partnerships with IT firms and cloud service providers. Cloud-based services, including data computation, storage, and security, have emerged as a fundamental component for the successful introduction of pharmaceutical products into the market.

Cloud-based service providers offer comprehensive support, encompassing the significant risks associated with drug development and the uncertainties surrounding the commercial viability of the drug. In August 2020, Moderna made an announcement regarding its selection of AWS (Amazon Web Services) as the company's preferred provider of cloud services. Moderna intends to utilise Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the execution of its routine analytical and machine learning tasks. In December 2021, Pfizer made an announcement regarding its collaboration with AWS. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has entered into a partnership with Pfizer in order to expedite the drug development processes and clinical manufacturing of the pharmaceutical company. This collaboration aims to leverage AWS's cloud-based solutions to facilitate rapid innovation and application within Pfizer's operations. It is expected that an increasing number of biotechnology companies operating in the mRNA manufacturing sector will seek to utilise these services in order to enhance their internal research and development processes as well as clinical trials.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the mRNA vaccines market are Pfizer Inc., Moderna, Inc., BioNTech SE, GSK plc, Daiichi Sankyo, Ethris GmbH, AIM Vaccine, Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., CureVac, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 19 th September 2023, BioNTech SE and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced a strategic partnership to advance mRNA-based vaccine candidates with the development of BNT166 for the prevention of mpox (formerly monkeypox, caused by a member of the Orthopoxvirus viral family), an infectious disease that can lead to severe, life-threatening complications. Mpox gained global attention in May 2022 with an increasing number of cases that then developed into an international outbreak. CEPI will provide funding of up to $90 million to support the development of mRNA-based vaccine candidates.

September 2023, BioNTech SE and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced a strategic partnership to advance mRNA-based vaccine candidates with the development of BNT166 for the prevention of mpox (formerly monkeypox, caused by a member of the Orthopoxvirus viral family), an infectious disease that can lead to severe, life-threatening complications. Mpox gained global attention in May 2022 with an increasing number of cases that then developed into an international outbreak. CEPI will provide funding of up to $90 million to support the development of mRNA-based vaccine candidates. On 7th September 2023, Daiichi Sankyo announced that the primary endpoint was achieved in a phase 3 trial of a booster vaccination with DS-5670, an mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) being developed in Japan (in a booster vaccination trial) by Daiichi Sankyo.

