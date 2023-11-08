Submit Release
Meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 8th, 2023

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and, after analysing the recent conflicts in various parts of the country caused by elements of rival martial arts groups, taking into account the loss of human life, decided, following the legislation in force, to gather all the necessary information from all relevant entities to take a short-term decision on the measures to be adopted to restore public order.

Lastly, the Council of Ministers also decided to grant all officials, agents and workers in the direct administration of the state, whether central or deconcentrated and in indirect administration bodies, a day off on November 13th, to facilitate the population's participation in the second ballot for the election of the Heads of Village (Suco). END

