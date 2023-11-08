Rejuvenation Startup Summit 2024 announces first set of speakers

Join the largest in-person gathering of CEOs from the worldwide Rejuvenation & Longevity biotech sector

BERLIN, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Forever Healthy Foundation is pleased to announce the first set of speakers for its Rejuvenation Startup Summit 2024.

The Rejuvenation Startup Summit (Berlin, May 10-11, 2024) is a vibrant networking event that brings together startups and members of the Longevity venture capital/investor ecosystem – all aiming to create therapies to vastly extend the healthy human lifespan. Rejuvenation / Longevity biotech is a new, emerging field of medicine. It aims to prevent and reverse the diseases of aging by addressing their common root cause, the aging process itself.

In addition to an exciting range of presentations from CEOs of startups in the fields of rejuvenation & longevity, the summit features an all-day startup forum for networking, panel discussions, and keynote presentations. Starting midday on Friday and finishing off on Saturday night with a party for all attendees, the summit offers ample opportunity to connect with some of the most promising leaders in the field, including:

Industry leaders:

Michael Greve, Founder of the Forever Healthy Foundation

Foundation Nina Ruge, science journalist and best-selling author



Hans S. Keirstead, Chairman of the Board of Immunis Inc . - developing immune secretome products to change the course of immune-related diseases and ageing

. - developing immune secretome products to change the course of immune-related diseases and ageing Dobri Kiprov, Co-founder and CSO of Lyfspn - conducting a pilot study on Plasmapheresis

- conducting a pilot study on Plasmapheresis Greg Fahy, Co-Founder and CSO; and Bobby Brooke, CEO and CTO of Intervene Immune - the thymus regeneration pioneer

- the thymus regeneration pioneer Aaron Friedman, Co-founder and CEO, and Vlad Senatorov, Co-founder and CSO of Reservoir Neuroscience - rejuvenate the blood-brain barrier and restore vascular health

- rejuvenate the blood-brain barrier and restore vascular health Marco Quarta, Co-Founder and CEO Rubedo Life Sciences - keeps you biologically young by targeting the pathologic cells that drive aging

- keeps you biologically young by targeting the pathologic cells that drive aging Robin Mansukhani, CEO of Deciduous Therapeutics - developing multiple activation approaches to clearing senescent cells via novel immunotherapies

- developing multiple activation approaches to clearing senescent cells via novel immunotherapies Matthias Breugelmans, CEO; and Naren Vyavahare, CSO of Elastrin Therapeutics - leveraging a platform to develop therapeutics that render calcified tissue and organs supple again

- leveraging a platform to develop therapeutics that render calcified tissue and organs supple again Alex Blyth, CEO of LIfT BioSciences - developing the world's first 'off-the-shelf' cell therapy to destroy all solid tumors irrespective of their origin

- developing the world's first 'off-the-shelf' cell therapy to destroy all solid tumors irrespective of their origin Ann Belien, CEO of Rejuvenate Biomed - researches the biology of aging and evaluates the therapeutic potential of synergistic combination drugs

- researches the biology of aging and evaluates the therapeutic potential of synergistic combination drugs Mike Kope and Matthew O’Connor, Co-CEOs of Cyclarity - prevents age-related conditions such as atherosclerosis, heart attack, and stroke by addressing the root cause

- prevents age-related conditions such as atherosclerosis, heart attack, and stroke by addressing the root cause Aaron Cravens, CEO of REVEL - opens up an entirely new field in the treatment of age-related molecular damage by breaking cross-linked collagen fibers

- opens up an entirely new field in the treatment of age-related molecular damage by breaking cross-linked collagen fibers Matthew Rosen, President of CoRegen - leveraging its gene regulatory platform for the treatment of cancers and other chronic illnesses

- leveraging its gene regulatory platform for the treatment of cancers and other chronic illnesses Janine Sengstack, Co-Founder and CEO; and Rob Carhill, Co-Founder and President of Junevity - rewinding diseases of age with novel transcription factor targeting medicines

- rewinding diseases of age with novel transcription factor targeting medicines Reason, CEO; and Mourad Topors, CSO of Repair Biotechnologies - developing therapies based on the Cholesterol Degrading Platform

- developing therapies based on the Cholesterol Degrading Platform Alexander Leutner, Managing Director of cellbricks - replicating human tissue at scale

- replicating human tissue at scale Alexander Schueller, CEO; and Stephen Helliwell, CSO of cellvie - pioneering Therapeutic Mitochondria Transplantation

- pioneering Therapeutic Mitochondria Transplantation Lou Hawthorne, Founder and CEO of NaNotics – developing a new class of medicine

– developing a new class of medicine Phil Newman, Founder and CEO of Longevity.Technology

Stephanie Dainow, Executive Director of Lifespan.io

Lorna Harris, CSO of Senisca - developing senotherapeutic interventions to target the diseases and aesthetic signs of ageing

- developing senotherapeutic interventions to target the diseases and aesthetic signs of ageing Jürgen Reeß, CEO of Mogling Bio - developing approaches to rejuvenate old stem cells of the hematopoietic (blood cell formation) system

- developing approaches to rejuvenate old stem cells of the hematopoietic (blood cell formation) system Petr Sramek, Co-founder of the Healthy Longevity Clinic and Managing Partner of LongevityTech.fund

and Managing Partner of Brian Kennedy, Professor at the National University of Singapore

Eric Verdin, CEO and president of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging

Investors on stage:

Jens Eckstein, Investment Partner at Hevolution

Alex Colville, Co-Founder, General Partner at Age1

Jan Adams, Partner at Apollo Health Ventures

Sergey Jakimov, Managing Partner at LongeVC

Marc P. Bernegger, Founding Partner at maximon

Patrick Burgermeister, Partner at Kizoo Technology Capital

Investors may explore concrete investment opportunities, or - if new to the field, get jumpstarted on the upcoming new megatrend 'Rejuvenation & Longevity' - a still young industry that will eventually become much bigger than today’s largest technology markets.

About the Rejuvenation Startup Summit 2024

The Rejuvenation Startup Summit (Berlin, May 10-11, 2024), hosted by the Forever Healthy Foundation, is a vibrant networking event that aims to accelerate the development of the rejuvenation biotech industry.

Rejuvenation & Longevity biotech is a new, emerging field of medicine. It aims to prevent and reverse diseases of aging by addressing their common root cause, the aging process itself. Rejuvenation therapies aim to reverse or repair age-related cellular changes such as molecular waste, calcification, tissue stiffening, loss of stem cell function, genetic alterations, and impaired energy production.

The Rejuvenation Summit brings together startups, members of the longevity venture capital and investor ecosystem, and researchers interested in founding or joining a startup – all aiming to create therapies to vastly extend the healthy human lifespan.

Further information can be found at www.forever-healthy.org/summit/

About Forever Healthy

The Forever Healthy Foundation is Michael Greve's humanitarian initiative with the mission to accelerate the transition to a world without age-related diseases.

Activities of the foundation include hosting the annual Rejuvenation Startup Summit, funding translational research on the root causes of aging, and providing evidence-based evaluations of current rejuvenation therapies.

Greve’s venture capital firm Kizoo, which directly supports the creation, mentoring and financing of rejuvenation biotech startups, is also part of the initiative. Investments include Cellvie, Cyclarity, Revel, Elastrin, LIfT, and MoglingBio.

Learn more at https://www.forever-healthy.org

