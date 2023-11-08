Wemade and 2TG Entertainment to Launch New Strategy RPGs on WEMIX PLAY in 2024

Leading Korea-based game developer, Wemade, and Canadian developer, 2TG Entertainment (2TG), will be launching two new strategy role-playing games (RPGs) set in the medieval fantasy world of Faenora on the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform in 2024

Real-time strategy and rogue-lite RPGs set in the fantasy world of Faenora offer highly customizable gaming experience

“Battle for Faenora” establishes inter-game economy and inter-game play using NFTs and digital assets from other games

Growing global partner network includes developers from Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Lithuania, Singapore, Poland, the UAE and the United States.

Leading Korea-based game developer, Wemade, and Canadian developer, 2TG Entertainment (2TG), will be launching two new strategy role-playing games (RPGs) set in the medieval fantasy world of Faenora on the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform in 2024.

Drawing inspiration from timeless classics like Final Fantasy Tactics and Ogre Battle, “To the Grave: The Battle for Faenora” is a multiplayer real-time strategy RPG that modernizes the elements that made these games unforgettable while staying true to their roots. In addition to story characters, players will recruit, train and customize an army of revolutionary soldiers with a variety of classes and equipment. Choose from 30 classes including knights, clerics, ninjas and dragon masters, each with its own unique, strategic advantages.

“Battle for Faenora” leverages Web3Lynx for digital asset integration, helping to establish an inter-game economy and encourage inter-game play. Players can forge legendary units and equipment NFTs to trade with other players, or customize their armies with NFTs like units, skins and weapons that they own in other games and realms.

“To The Grave: The Wildlands of Faenora” is a free-to-play, squad-based rogue-lite auto-battler strategy RPG. Featuring retro pixel art graphics, players will navigate through a series of choices that dictate the unfolding adventure for each playthrough, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay. Players not only get a different set of companion units that join the hero with randomized path options, enemies and loot with each playthrough, but they can also further develop their heroes and unlock classes and skills through experience gained in each playthrough.

“Players can enjoy next level gaming experiences by using their characters across a variety of gaming universes,” said Nathan Montgomery, CEO of 2TG Entertainment. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Wemade, pioneers of revolutionary technology, and showcase the enormous potential of blockchain in exceptional games.”

Wemade has signed more than 100 deals to launch current Web2 and new Web3 games on WEMIX PLAY, the top global blockchain gaming platform with more than 9 million cumulative users. Its growing worldwide network of partners includes game developers from Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Lithuania, Singapore, Poland, the UAE and the United States.



About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

