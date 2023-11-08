LVMH and Puma top list of ESG-friendly perceived fashion companies in 2023 ranking; Balenciaga, Adidas come out bottom
Permutable AI unveils "Most ESG-Friendly Perceived Fashion Companies" ranking, with LVMH and Puma leading, while Balenciaga and Adidas trail behind.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Permutable AI, a leading innovator in data analytics and sustainability intelligence, is delighted to announce the release of its highly-anticipated ranking of the "Most ESG-Friendly Perceived Fashion Companies."
The ranking, generated by Permutable AI's advanced algorithms and extensive data analysis, reflects the fashion companies perceived to be at the forefront of ESG sustainability in the industry and sets apart those that continue to face challenges in aligning with ESG standards. The methodology takes into account various ESG criteria, including but not limited to carbon footprint, labour practices, supply chain transparency, and corporate social responsibility.
Top 5 ESG-Friendly Perceived Fashion Companies for 2023:
- LVMH
- Puma
- Patagonia
- Gucci
- ASICS
Each of these companies has demonstrated a commitment to ESG principles, contributing significantly to a more sustainable and ethical fashion industry. Their dedication to reducing environmental impact, ensuring fair labour practices, and promoting transparency in their supply chains has set them apart as leaders in responsible fashion.
LVMH, the top-ranked brand, has consistently shown its commitment to ESG values through initiatives such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and investing in sustainable innovation. Puma, at the second position, has made substantial progress in environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Patagonia, known for its dedication to sustainability, secures the third spot with its longstanding commitment to fair trade and environmental protection.
Bottom 5 ESG-Friendly Perceived Fashion Companies for 2023:
- Nike
- Hermes
- Boohoo
- Balenciaga
- Adidas
These companies face challenges in aligning with ESG standards, underscoring the work that remains in their sustainability journey. Nike has faced ongoing challenges with labour standards due to wage theft and forced labour allegations in its Asian supply chain. Balenciaga stands out among the bottom apparel companies due to its ad campaign which raised issues regarding the company’s stance on child pornography.
While these companies have made strides in various areas, they are still navigating the path towards more responsible and ethical practices, with a growing emphasis on sustainable fashion. However much more work needs to be done in this area.
Permutable AI CEO Wilson Chan commented, “Permutable AI's latest ranking of the top and bottom ESG-friendly fashion companies serves as an invaluable compass for both consumers and investors. It underscores the pivotal role companies play in shaping a more sustainable and ethical fashion industry. While our top-ranked companies exemplify the transformative power of ESG commitment, the bottom-ranked ones are actively navigating the path towards positive change.”
He continues, “Permutable AI continues to promote transparency, accountability, and sustainability in the corporate world. The company's mission is to empower consumers, businesses, and investors with the knowledge they need to make informed choices that support a more sustainable and ethical fashion industry.
Manuela Moollan, Sustainability Lead at Permutable AI commented, “The results of this listing not only spotlight the industry's progress but will also serve as a trusted benchmark, empowering individuals and investors to support and invest in companies that align with their values and environmental ethics. The future of fashion is being reshaped by conscious choices, and this ranking paves the way for a more responsible and sustainable industry.”
For more information about the ranking or to access the full report, please click here.
