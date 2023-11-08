Global Exchange-Traded Funds [ETFs] Market Size

The key players operating in the market are BlackRock, Inc., Wisdom Tree, First Trust Portfolios, L.P., Goldman Sachs, State Street Corporation, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Invesco Mutual Fund, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Vanguard, Fidelity Investments, and VanEck among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global ETFs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2028.



The global ETFs market growth is driven by factors such as its easy diversification and liquidity as well as cost and tax efficiency.

Key Market Trends

Global Exchange-Traded Funds [ETF] market has witnessed significant trends that have reshaped the landscape and influenced investor behavior. One key trend is the growing popularity of thematic ETFs that focus on specific investment themes or sectors, such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, or cybersecurity. As investors increasingly seek targeted exposure to niche segments, thematic ETFs have emerged as a favored choice for those aiming to align their investments with specific long-term trends and developments.

Moreover, the rise of sustainable and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing has also driven the development of ESG-focused ETFs, catering to the growing demand for socially responsible investment options. This trend reflects a broader shift in investor preferences towards sustainable and ethical investment choices, indicating a heightened awareness of the impact of investment decisions on the environment and society.

Another notable trend in the market is the rapid expansion of fixed-income ETFs, which has gained traction as investors look for diversified and cost-effective exposure to the fixed-income market. Fixed-income ETFs offer investors the opportunity to access a variety of fixed-income securities, including government bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, without the need for individual bond selection.

The appeal of fixed-income ETFs lies in their liquidity, transparency, and relatively lower management fees compared to traditional mutual funds. This trend reflects investors' increasing interest in building diversified portfolios that include fixed-income assets, thereby emphasizing the importance of income generation and risk diversification in investment strategies.

Key Market Insights

As per the distribution channel outlook, the institutional segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the type outlook, the equity ETFs segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Retail

Institutional

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Fixed Income/Bonds ETFs

Equity ETFs

Commodity ETFs

Currency ETFs

Specialty ETFs

Others

By Investor Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Individual Investor

Institutional Investor

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Centra & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





