Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Worth $4.69 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global sickle cell disease treatment market is growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sickle cell disease (SCD) is the most common inherited blood disorder that affects the red blood cells. Treatments for SCD can relieve pain and help prevent complications related with the disease. SCD is identified with a simple blood test. In addition, SCD can be detected while the baby is in the womb. Diagnostic tests such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling are done before the baby is born, which helps to check the chromosomal or genetic abnormalities in the baby. A bone marrow transplant can cure SCD. The transplant needs a donor who’s healthy, genetic match, such as a sibling. However, only about 18% of people with SCD have a compatible donor. In addition, there are complications and risks involved with a transplant.

The global sickle cell disease treatment market size is estimated to reach $4.69 billion by 2030 from $1.16 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2022 to 2030.





Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030312





Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Siklos, Mylan NV, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Apotex are among the leading companies operating in the global sickle cell disease treatment market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2023, the US FDA offered Editas Medicine, Inc. an Orphan Drug Designation for its EDIT-301, which is used for the treatment of sickle cell anemia.

In October 2022, Pfizer Inc. completed the acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., which is involved in the development and commercialization of drugs to treat SCD.

In February 2022, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. received marketing approval for Oxbryta for the treatment of hemolytic anemia caused by SCD in adult and pediatric patients (12 years and above) as monotherapy or in combination with hydroxycarbamide.

Therefore, the abovementioned strategic initiatives by the market players are expected to provide growth opportunities for the sickle cell disease treatment market in the coming years.





Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market – Regional Overview:

North America holds the largest share of the sickle cell disease treatment market, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth in this region. The market growth in North America is attributed to the increasing product launches by key market players and extensive ongoing R&D by various academic and research institutes. In the US, a large number of African American individuals are suffering from sickle cell disease. Since 2006, all US states have mandated newborn screening for SCD using a blood test. According to the study "Rate of sickle cell disease-related death appears higher during the COVID-19 pandemic" by the CDC, SCD-related death rates were stable in the US during 2014–2019, but the country recorded 1,023 SCD-related mortalities in 2020, registering an upsurge by 12% as compared to the death rate during 2014–2019.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market is widely driven by the collaborations of the companies' growing incidences of cancer and increasing clinical trials. As per the article "Epidemiology and treatment of beta thalassemia major in China," published in the NCBI in 2019, China has significant variation in the incidence of thalassemia among different provinces and may face similar challenges with the migration of the population from south to north. Southern China has a high prevalence of α‐ and β‐thalassemia, which is uncommon in northern China. A pilot project launched by the Prime Minister of India in November 2021 for screening in the Alirajpur and Jhabua districts of Madhya Pradesh along with 89 tribal blocks included in the Second Phase of the Project. As reported by the state of Madhya Pradesh, a total of 993,114 persons have been screened; 18,866 out of these have been detected with HbAS (sickle trait) and 1,506 with (HbSS sickle disease). Further, the state government has established an Integrated Centre for Hemophilia and Hemoglobinopathies in 22 tribal districts for the treatment and diagnosis of hemophilic patients. In the union budget of FY 2023–2024, the Government of India announced the launch of a mission to eradicate sickle cell anemia by 2047. The mission entails a focus on awareness creation, universal screening of nearly 70 million people aged 40 and below in affected tribal areas, and counseling via collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.





Extending Pipeline of New Drugs and Vaccines

The R&D of new medicines is considered the best strategy for market growth; as a result, the sickle cell disease drugs and vaccine pipeline is becoming increasingly robust. Public-private partnerships are accelerating research activities related to the treatment of sickle cell disease. A few sickle cell disease drugs/vaccines that are under clinical development are mentioned in the table below:

Sickle Cell Disease Drugs/Vaccine/Compounds Under Clinical Development

Drug Developer Clinical Trial Stage Inclacumab Pfizer Phase III Voxelotor Pfizer Phase III GBT021601 Pfizer Phase II PF-07209326 Pfizer Phase II RG6107 Roche Phase II GSK4172239D GSK Phase I BEAM­–101 Beam Therapeutics Phase I/II HGB-206 Bluebird Bio, Inc. Phase I/II HGB-210 Bluebird Bio, Inc. Phase III ALXN1820 Alexion Phase II NCT05714969 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Phase 2b NCT03997760 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Phase I

Source: Company Website, The Insight Partners Analysis





Therefore, the growing number of sickle cell disease drugs/vaccines that are under clinical development are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00030312





Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

Based on treatment, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is divided into originators and generic drugs. The originators segment held a larger share of the market in 2022; moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2030. Based on distribution channel, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The direct tender segment held the largest market share in 2022; however, the online pharmacies segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online pharmacies are one of the most developing pharmacies in this era. In this mode of prescribing, prescriptions are generated online. The benefits of online pharmacies include better pricing than retail stores, and this offers low transactions, easy availability, and better consumer compliance. Online pharmacies provide medicine at the doorstep and provide medical alerts and discounts on licensed pharmacy products. Development in online services, use of the Internet, and awareness regarding self-medication for OTC products are substantial factors contributing to the growth of online pharmacy sales. Education about primary treatment and medication will stimulate market development.









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Malaria and Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: