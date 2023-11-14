Dawnerz Introduces Industrial Grade Heavy-Duty Tow Straps for Trucks
Safety and Reliability in Every SituationUSA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buford, Georgia: Dawnerz Inc. a leader in towing solutions, proudly unveils its latest innovation: heavy duty tow straps designed for trucks.
These straps set a standard of durability and reliability, addressing the demands of challenging towing tasks faced by heavy-duty truck drivers. Designed to enable self-recovery in the event of a breakdown on highways or busy roads, these tow straps empower drivers to promptly move their vehicles to a safe location without relying on external recovery services. This capability not only enhances individual safety by minimizing exposure to potential hazards but also facilitates mutual support among truck drivers, as they can assist each other when in need.
Alex Pavliuk, CEO of Dawnerz, acknowledges the pivotal role of truck drivers, expressing pride in offering a solution that facilitates independent navigation through challenging scenarios. "We understand the important role of truck drivers, and we are proud to provide a solution which allows the ability to navigate challenging situations independently, we believe this fosters a sense of confidence and overall peace of mind for heavy-duty truck drivers, making Dawnerz's tow straps a reliable and practical tool in their daily operations."
Features and benefits of heavy-duty tow straps for trucks include.
Key Features:
• High-tenacity polyester construction
• Resilience in temperatures ranging from -40 to +210 degrees Fahrenheit
• Resistance to saltwater, oils, grease, chemicals, and UV light
• Two and four-layer options available to cater to diverse towing needs
• A range of lengths and breaking strengths, from 11,000 lbs to 200,000 lbs
• Custom load options up to 400,000 lbs for unique towing necessities
Dawnerz, with a decade-long presence in the industrial lifting and rigging industry, operates with a European manufacturing plant. The company's core objective is to offer innovative solutions within the industry while prioritizing the safety of both its products and the individuals utilizing them.
For any inquiries or further information, please contact:
Andy Webb
Head of Corporate Department
Dawnerz Inc
6005 Chimney Springs Rd,
Buford, GA, 30518
Email: info@dawnerz.com
Phone: +1 (814) 300 8008
Website: https://dawnerz.com
