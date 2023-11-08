Global Pay TV Market to Reach $203.13 Bn, at 1.5% CAGR by 2028: Says Allied Market Research

The growth of the global pay TV market is driven by a surge in the number of subscribers, a reduction in subscription cost, and a rise in demand for IPTV.

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pay TV Market by Type (Cable TV, Satellite TV and IPTV) and Application (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global pay TV industry generated $182.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $203.13 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 1.5% from 2021 to 2028.



98 – Tables

61 – Charts

197 – Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global pay TV market is driven by a surge in the number of subscribers, a reduction in subscription cost, and a rise in demand for IPTV. However, security concerns related to content hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of OTT platforms and a significant increase in the number of new channels create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2028 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $182.32 billion Market Size in 2028 $203.13 billion CAGR 1.5 % No. of Pages in Report 197 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increasing number of Subscribers Reduction in Subscription cost Increasing demand of IPTV Opportunities Emerging of OTT platforms Increasing number of new channels Restraints Content Security

The Cable TV Segment to Dominate in Terms of Revenue during the Forecast Period

On the basis of type, the cable TV segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global pay TV market, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue during the forecast period, attributed to the old and traditional form of television services. However, the IPTV segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028, owing to its flexibility to use smartphone and other mobile devices.

The Residential Segment to Lead during the Forecast Period

On the basis of application, the residential segment held the highest share in 2020, registering more than four-fifths of the global pay TV industry, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 1.7% from 2021 to 2028. This is owing to the large consumer base and increased number of subscriptions.

North America to Dominate by 2028

Region-wise, North America dominated the market with the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global pay TV market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028, due to the rise in internet penetration in the region. However, LAMEA is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to a rise in interest of people in the television services and a surge in the number of new subscribers in the region.

Leading Market Players

DISH Network Corporation

Charter Communications (Spectrum)

Tata Sky

Xfinity (Comcast Corporation)

Foxtel

Rostelecom

Airtel Digital TV

DirecTV

Dish TV India Limited

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the leading players in the global pay TV industry. They have employed a variety of tactics, including product development and product launch, to expand their market revenue and remain dominant in various geographic areas. The report serves to illustrate the competitive landscape by analyzing business performance, top segments, product portfolios, and the strategic actions of market participants.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global pay TV market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall pay TV market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.



The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The present pay TV market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers in the industry.

The report includes major pay TV suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

Pay TV Market Key Segments:

By Type

Cable TV

Satellite TV

IPTV

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

