Araris Biotech AG Announces Research Collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical to Develop Next-Generation ADCs Using Araris’ Proprietary Linker-Conjugation Technology

AU ZH, Switzerland, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG (“Araris”), a Swiss oncology biotech company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced they have entered a collaboration agreement under which Araris will use its proprietary linker-conjugation platform to generate novel ADCs against undisclosed targets provided by Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a Japanese R&D-driven specialty pharma company with a focus on oncology.

ADCs delivered by Araris will be further tested and evaluated by Taiho. The financial terms of the collaboration agreement were not disclosed.

“We are proud to enter a collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical and look forward to working with the Taiho team to develop next-generation ADCs with improved efficacy and tolerability,” said Dragan Grabulovski, Ph.D., acting chief executive officer of Araris.

Philipp Spycher, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Araris added, “This agreement underlines the potential of our linker-payload platform to deliver novel ADCs with excellent properties, and it positions our company as a highly attractive partner for pharmaceutical companies.”

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech is a pioneering leader in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with the potential for unparalleled efficacy and tolerability. With a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of ADCs, Araris leverages its proprietary, ready-to-use linker-payload platforms and site-specific conjugation techniques to create a new frontier in targeted therapeutics. The company’s innovative approach ensures that ADCs are generated to be highly efficacious and tolerable as exemplified in a number of experiments using its topoisomerase- and auristatin- based linker-payloads, providing patients with groundbreaking treatment options for diseases of high unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Corporate Contact:
Dragan Grabulovski, Ph.D.
Acting Chief Executive Officer
info@ararisbiotech.com
www.ararisbiotech.com

Media Contact:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
646-970-4682


