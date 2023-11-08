3D Camera Market Is Projected to Gain $142.03 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.9%: Allied Market Research

The global 3D camera market is experiencing rapid growth, owing to factors such as an increase in demand for 3D content from the entertainment industry, the improvement of 3D scanning generation, and better consumer experience & preferences.

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “3D Camera Market by Technology (Structured Light, Stereo Vision, and Time-of-flight), by Type (Target-free Camera and Target Camera), and by Application (Smartphone, Computer, Professional Camera, Tablet, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” According to the report, the global 3D camera industry is expected to be endorsed at $142.03 billion by 2030, having witnessed a value of $8.89 billion in 2020, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Prime Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

The global 3D camera market is experiencing rapid growth, owing to factors such as an increase in demand for 3D content from the entertainment industry, the improvement of 3D scanning generation, and better consumer experience & preferences. However, the price-based constraints and technological restrictions on the capturing of images or videos limit market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the increasing trend towards home automation is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $8.89 billion Market Size in 2030 $142.03 billion CAGR 31.9 % No. of Pages in Report 267 Segments covered Technology, Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Growth in demand for 3D content from the entertainment industry. Enhancement in 3D scanning technology. Improved user taste & preferences. Opportunities Expected rise in home automation applications. Virtual reality applications Restraints Price based constraints Lack of awareness

The target-free camera segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

By type, the target-free camera segment dominates the major market share in 2020, acquiring around three-fifths of the global 3D camera industry revenue, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the characteristics of target-free focused 3D cameras, such as simplicity and user-friendliness. On the other hand, the target camera segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing need for real-time monitoring systems to capture accurate data and monitor multiple objects.

The stereo vision segment to retain its lion’s share during the forecast timeframe-

By technology, the stereo vision segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the global 3D camera market revenue, and is predicted to retain its lion's share during the forecast timeframe. This is because it is cost-effective in comparison to structured light and TOF technologies. However, the structured light segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 33.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to a rise in demand for metrology, reverse engineering, and inspections.

North America to maintain its dominance in 2020-

By region, North America accounted for a significant market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global 3D camera market revenue. This is due to the fact that in North America, 3D target cameras are mainly used for military applications. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region would show the fastest CAGR of 35.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is largely due to the presence of many prominent companies in Asia, including Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan, that are offering a wide selection of 3D cameras to the region. Professional 3D cameras are becoming increasingly popular in several areas, including entertainment, video games, digital devices, and surveillance.

Industry Leading Players: -

Intel Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Canon Inc.

Faro Technologies Inc.

GoPro Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Sony

Nikon Corporation

The report offers an in-depth evaluation of the prominent players in the global 3D camera market. They have adopted various strategies to expand their presence in the market, such as mergers & acquisitions, novel technological advancements, product launches, and partnerships. The report provides insights into the business performance of each market player, the operating segments they are active in, the product portfolio they have developed, and the trends they confront.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global 3D camera market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market analysis is determined to understand the profitable 3D camera market trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The 3D camera market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the 3D camera industry.

The report includes the 3D camera market share of key vendors and market trends.

3D Camera Market Key Segments:

By Type

Target Camera

Target-free Camera

By Technology

Time-of-Flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

By Application

Professional Cameras

Smartphone

Tablets

Computer

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

(U.S., Mexico, Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

