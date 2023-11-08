Antigal Winery and Estates Named New World Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine
Innovation, diversity of wines, sustainable practices are key to market success
This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of my family, all our Mendoza employees, partners in the U.S. and around the world, who bring Antigal wines to more than 70 countries.”MENDOZA, RUSSELL-MAIPU, ARGENTINA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antigal Winery and Estates, a leading producer of exceptional wines from Argentina, is thrilled to announce that the winery has been honored with the prestigious title of "New World Winery of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast magazine. The 2023 Wine Star award underscores the winery's dedication to crafting world-class wines that highlight the unique characteristics of Mendoza’s Uco Valley.
— Alessandra Cartoni
Wine Enthusiast magazine, an authority and premier destination for all things wine, has recognized Antigal Winery and Estates for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability in winemaking. The award recognizes Antigal’s continuous pursuit of excellence in producing wines that capture the essence of Argentinean terroir delighting wine and food enthusiasts worldwide.
Antigal Winery and Estates is nestled in the heart of Mendoza, where its vineyards benefit from the region's unique climate and soil conditions. These natural advantages, coupled with the expertise of its winemaking team led by Miriam Gomez, enables Antigal to produce an outstanding portfolio of wines that have garnered attention from connoisseurs and critics alike.
"We are deeply honored to receive the New World Winery of the Year award from Wine Enthusiast magazine," said Alessandra Cartoni, director, family member and co-owner of Antigal Winery and Estates. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of my family ,all of our employees in Mendoza,and partners in the United States and around the world, who make it possible to bring Antigal wines to more than 70 countries.”
“Antigal Winery and Estates takes pride in its sustainable practices, focusing on environmental stewardship, responsible land management, and social responsibility. The winery's commitment to sustainability aligns with its mission to preserve the land for future generations while producing wines of exceptional quality,” she continued.
This prestigious award from Wine Enthusiast magazine comes as a culmination of Antigal’s dedication to winemaking excellence. “The winery looks forward to sharing its award-winning wines with wine enthusiasts around the world and continuing to set new standards for wines from the southern hemisphere,” stated Santiago Ribisich, Antigal Winery & Estates general manager.
About Antigal Winery and Estates
Antigal Winery and Estates, located in Mendoza, Argentina, is a renowned producer of premium wines that highlight the unique terroir of the New World. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, Antigal is dedicated to crafting exceptional wines that captivate the senses and embody the spirit of the land. For more information, about Antigal Winery and Estates and its award winning wines, please visit www.antigal.com.
