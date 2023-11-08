Scholars of Sustenance Philippines Celebrates an Extraordinary First Year
SOSPH Team together with Ford Team headed by Managing Director of Ford Philippines, Mike Breen during the launch of Kitchen Space and unveiling of rebranded Ford Transit donation
745,000 Meals Rescued, Corporate Backing, Enhanced Food Rescue Infrastructure, and a Dedicated Kitchen SpaceMARIKINA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines proudly marks its one-year anniversary with an abundance of significant accomplishments, underlining its relentless dedication to reducing food waste and mitigating hunger across the Greater Manila area. In the course of this inaugural year, SOS Philippines has achieved remarkable milestones that have had a profound impact on its mission.
745,000 Meals and Counting
One of the most remarkable and impactful achievements of SOS Philippines in its first year has been the rescue and distribution of over 745,000 meals to individuals and communities facing food insecurity. This remarkable feat serves as a powerful testament to the dedication and commitment of SOS Philippines to making a difference in the battle against both food waste and hunger. This stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that every meal saved is not just a statistic, but a life touched, a family nourished, and a community uplifted. It serves as a resounding call to action, urging others to join in the fight against food waste and hunger.
SOS Philippines is thrilled to have the support and collaboration it has received from some of the country's most prominent corporations. These partnerships exemplify the shared dedication of businesses to address the urgent issues of hunger and food waste, and serve as a testament to the impact of collective action in tackling these challenges. These corporations have supported us in our food rescue and rescue kitchen operations.
Generous Truck Donations to Support Food Rescue
Among the notable highlights of this year is the generous donation of vehicles by Allianz PNB, Ford Philippines, and CGI. These trucks will play a pivotal role in fortifying SOS Philippines' food rescue operations. By increasing the efficiency of food collection and distribution, these invaluable contributions will enable the organization to extend its reach to even more individuals in need.
As SOS Philippines moves forward into the future, these donated vehicles serve as the driving force behind its mission, embodying the organization's commitment to saving the land and serving the people. With these tools of change, SOS Philippines is well-equipped to make an enduring mark in the fight against food waste and hunger, promising a more sustainable future for the Philippines.
Launch of a Dedicated Kitchen Space
SOS Philippines launched its dedicated kitchen space, made possible through Ford's GlobalGiving grant. This facility signifies a milestone in themission to combat food waste and hunger comprehensively. It's more than a kitchen; it's a symbol of collective progress.
As a hub for meal preparation, the kitchen will enhance the ability to address the multifaceted challenge of food waste and hunger in the Philippines. With expanded capacity for meal preparation and distribution, it responds more effectively to urgent needs. It's where rescued food ingredients become meals.
In addition to this, Century Pacific has become one of the strategic partners of SOS, ensuring that the ingredients needed are readily available to create nutritious meals. Their commitment highlights the importance of partnerships in tackling food insecurity. As SOS Philippines embarks on this new chapter, the organization is extremely grateful to Ford and Century Pacific. The kitchen space is a symbol of shared purpose, uniting against food waste and hunger.
As Scholars of Sustenance Philippines eagerly anticipates its second year, the organization is committed to expanding its outreach, engaging more volunteers, and further strengthening its partnerships with corporations, organizations, and individuals who share its vision.
About Scholars of Sustenance Philippines
Scholars of Sustenance Philippines is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue and redistribution of surplus food to individuals and communities in need.
Established in 2022, SOS Philippines has made a significant impact in reducing food waste and alleviating hunger, providing nourishing meals to thousands of people while fostering partnerships with businesses and nurturing a thriving volunteer community.
Patricia Nucum Rabal
Scholars of Sustenance Philippines
patricia.n@scholarsofsustenance.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok