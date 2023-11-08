Organic LED Market Is Projected to Gain $203,069.9 Million by 2027, Growing at a 21.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

The global organic LED market is experiencing rapid growth, owing to factors like the demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective OLED Lighting, the rise in government initiatives to promote the adoption of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and growth in display and large screen backlight market. Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Organic LED Market by Product Type (Display and Lighting), Technology (PMOLED, AMOLED, Transparent OLED, Top-Emitting OLED, Foldable OLED, and White OLED) and End Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. The global organic LED market is expected to gain $203,069.9 million by 2027, having witnessed a value of $32,463.5 million in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027. This market report provides an in-depth analysis of leading investment pockets, market size and forecasts, top market segments, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and regional analysis. It is an essential resource for the stakeholders, and prominent market players for strategic planning and enhancing their competitive scenario.

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 $32,463.5 Million Market Size in 2027 $203,069.9 Million CAGR 21.7% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Product Type, Technology, End Use, and Region Drivers The demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective OLED Lighting The rise in government initiatives to promote the adoption of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) Growth in display and large screen backlight market Opportunities The rise in demand for environmentally friendly lighting solutions The increase in the adoption of smart lighting system Restraints High costs Technological limitations

The global organic LED market is categorized into different segments based on product type, technology, end use, and region. It is offered in both graphical and tabular form, allowing an individual or a commercial organization to gain visibility into the highly profitable and swiftly expanding segments.

In terms of product type, the display segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than 90% of the global organic LED market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. On the other hand, the lighting segment is anticipated to display the fastest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast timeframe.



In terms of technology, the PMOLED segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global organic LED industry revenue, and is expected to retain its lion's share during the forecast period. The foldable OLED segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027. The top-emitting OLED, AMOLED, white OLED and transparent OLED segments are also discussed in the report.

In terms of end use, the consumer electronics segment held the major market share in 2019, holding nearly one-fourth of the global organic LED market revenue, and is estimated to lead the trail by 2027. The automotive segment, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.8% from 2020 to 2027. The retail, industrial, commercial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others segment are also examined in the report.

In terms of region, North America held the highest market share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global organic LED market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 26.7% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces studied in the report are LAMEA and Europe.

The report also shows an in-depth analysis of the leading players in the global organic LED market including SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., EATON CORPORATION, CREE, GENERAL ELECTRIC, UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION, INC., LG INNOTEK CO. LTD., OSRAM (AMS AG), AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION, and PANASONIC CORPORATION.

Organic LED Key Segments:



By Product Type

Display

Lighting

By Technology

Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED)

Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED)

Transparent OLED

Top-Emitting OLED

Foldable OLED

White OLED

By End Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare



Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

