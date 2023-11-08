St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 23A4008226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/07/2023 @ approximately 2141 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 302, Groton
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Brigette Elliot
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a female slumped over in a vehicle who was believed to be intoxicated on Route 302, Groton. As troopers were enroute to the area, they observed the described vehicle operating on Route 302, unable to maintain its lane. A traffic stop was conducted for the numerous observed violations. Upon making contact with the operator, identified as Brigette Elliot (35), troopers observed several signs of impairment. While being taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence, Elliot resisted arrest. Elliot was processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks and released to the custody of NERCF in St. Johnsbury.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/23 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
