St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4008226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton                              

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 11/07/2023 @ approximately 2141 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 302, Groton

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Resisting Arrest


ACCUSED: Brigette Elliot                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a female slumped over in a vehicle who was believed to be intoxicated on Route 302, Groton. As troopers were enroute to the area, they observed the described vehicle operating on Route 302, unable to maintain its lane. A traffic stop was conducted for the numerous observed violations. Upon making contact with the operator, identified as Brigette Elliot (35), troopers observed several signs of impairment. While being taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence, Elliot resisted arrest. Elliot was processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks and released to the custody of NERCF in St. Johnsbury.  



COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/27/23 @ 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: N/A





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111


