DYU T1 Electric Bike - Black Friday Special is announced

NETHERLANDS, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the occasion of the Black Friday shopping festival, DYU, the pioneer of the electric bicycle industry, is excited to announce the launch of an exclusive promotion for the DYU T1 Treadle power torque sensor foldable electric bicycle. This promotion reflects DYU's commitment to making environmentally friendly mobility affordable for everyone.

For a limited time, customers can enjoy a substantial discount of €200 on the T1 model. This is a rare opportunity to own the future of urban mobility at an unbeatable price.

The DYU T1 is more than just a bike; It is a revolution on two wheels. Made of high-quality magnesium alloy, the T1 has a sleek, no-solder body that is both robust and stylish. Its intuitive torque sensor ADAPTS to your riding style, providing a seamless mix of manpower and electricity.

Understanding the needs of urban commuters for space efficiency, the T1 features an innovative foldable design. This makes it the perfect companion for those who value convenience over compromising performance.

The T1 is equipped with front and rear mechanical disc brakes to ensure safe riding in all conditions. The adjustable seats and shock absorption system provide unmatched comfort, making every trip a treat.

The T1 is equipped with a removable battery for easy charging and an anti-theft device for added security. Intelligent torque sensors are provided by accurately measuring pedal torque, pedal frequency and speed, and adjusting the output power of the motor according to changes in terrain and riding behavior

DYU's customer service is at the heart of its operations. The company is committed to responding to inquiries within 48 hours to ensure that every customer receives the attention and service they deserve.

T1 is available in steel grey and olive green to suit different tastes. You can learn more about bikes and take advantage of Black Friday deals by visiting the official DYU website.

Ms. Li Na, spokesperson of DYU Company and Marketing manager, "We not only pursue innovation in products, but also strive for perfection in services. In the future, DYU will continue to introduce more new products that meet market needs, and continue to optimize our customer service to ensure that every DYU user can get a satisfactory purchase and use experience."

DYU is a brand that stands for innovation, quality and a commitment to a cleaner, greener future. With a range of e-bikes designed to meet the needs of modern urbanites, DYU is at the forefront of the e-mobility revolution.

This Black Friday, DYU invites you to be part of the electric revolution. Experience T1's blend of technology, design and sustainability. Don't miss the opportunity to redefine your commute and contribute to a healthy planet.