Futurescool Launches Program to Shape Tomorrow’s Innovators and Leaders
Futurescool is Shaping the Future of Education for Tomorrow's InnovatorsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futurescool is excited to announce it's official launch on November 13, 2023.
Futurescool's aim is simple: to provide young minds ages 8 to 18 with the knowledge and skills they need to flourish in the twenty-first century. They recognize that traditional education frequently falls short of adequately educating our children for the quickly changing technology landscape and the dynamic needs of the modern world. This is where Futurescool comes in.
Tea Sankovic's enthusiasm and vision inspired the creation of Futurescool. Tea recognized the revolutionary impact of emerging technologies such as AI, VR, blockchain, and the metaverse with a unique blend of skills combining years of teaching experience with a comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge technologies. She recognized the enormous potential for these technologies to impact the future and emphasized the vital need to equip young minds to succeed in this new environment. Tea believes that education should be dynamic, forward-thinking, and adaptive to a quickly changing world.
The complete after-school program offered by Futurescool is the first of its kind, combining cutting-edge technology and key sciences with critical soft skills and personal development. The curriculum equips young minds with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in school, careers, and personal growth. We provide a comprehensive program that encompasses everything from mastering cutting-edge technology such as AI, quantum computing, blockchain, and the metaverse to honing crucial soft skills such as adaptability, leadership, and problem-solving.
Its programs cover a variety of themes, such as cyber security and online safety, financial literacy, creativity and innovation, and sustainable energy.
Futurescool is committed to developing well-rounded individuals who not only perform academically but also have the adaptability, resilience, and creativity to flourish in a rapidly changing environment.
Traditional education's issue stems from its overwhelming emphasis on academic knowledge and standardized testing, which frequently leaves major gaps in the important soft skills and future-oriented abilities required for success in school, profession, and personal growth. Futurescool, on the other hand, understands this essential gap and attempts to bridge the gap between traditional education and the skills required by the modern workforce.
Futurescool's approach is fresh and energetic. It's program was created by tech industry executives and forward-thinking, experiential teaching professionals to encourage young minds to become tomorrow's innovators. Futurescool's revolutionary program, created with the help of Ivy League graduates, offers engaging and interactive live after-school seminars. The program combines the problem-based learning framework, the Harvard case study method, and the moonshot framework at the heart of Google's innovation to provide students with a transformative and immersive learning experience that will shape them into future innovators in a tech-driven world.
Futurescool tutors are more than simply educators; they want to be your child's partner on their path to a brighter, more hopeful future. They recognize the particular challenges of the digital age and are dedicated to creating a secure, inspiring, and dynamic learning environment that encourages growth and inquiry.
All parents, students, and others interested in the future of education are encouraged to join Futurescool on this exciting journey, which will begin on November 13th, 2023.
Futurescool hopes to prepare the next generation of leaders, innovators, and visionaries by working together.
Welcome to Futurescool, where one skill at a time is shaping the future.
