Calexico CBP officers seize over $8 million in fentanyl pills

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted more than $8 million worth of fentanyl pills Friday.

On November 3, at approximately 9:55 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 23-year-old male driving a 1995 pickup truck who was applying for admission into the United States from Mexico at the Calexico West Port of Entry. During initial examination, a CBP officer referred the driver and the vehicle for further inspection.

In the inspection area, a non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle was conducted. CBP officers utilized the port’s imaging system to screen the vehicle and observed irregularities. A CBP K-9 team screened the vehicle and received a positive alert to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers discovered dozens of suspicious packages with the assistance of a K-9 detection team and non-intrusive inspection technology.

Upon further examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 41 packages concealed in the spare tire and rear seat of the truck. The packages contained approximately 840,000 blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight of the pills was 185.41 pounds with an estimated street value of $8,400,000.

“Fentanyl continues to be the deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered. This seizure is indicative of the exceptional performance our officers display day after day”, stated Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “Their vigilance and dedication are vital assets that make a significant difference in our communities.”

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP while the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.