Ahold Delhaize USA to Sell FreshDirect to Getir

Transaction Expected to Close by Nov. 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its FreshDirect business to Getir, a pioneer in ultrafast grocery delivery operating in key markets in the U.S. and globally. Following a thorough review, Ahold Delhaize USA made the decision to sell the FreshDirect business to focus investments in its omnichannel businesses.



“This was a difficult decision, especially given FreshDirect’s rich history in the New York City area,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO, Ahold Delhaize USA. “However, our strength as a grocery retailer in the U.S. is the true omnichannel experience – a combination of online and in-store – where we have leading brands and market share, strong store density and online presence, and a deep heritage of customer loyalty and relationships. With this decision, we will increase our focus on omnichannel – our biggest growth opportunity.”

There are no changes for FreshDirect customers as a result of the transaction. All customers will continue to be served by their local delivery teams. In addition, there are no changes to DeliveryPass subscriptions or other services.

“We are proud of the positive impact FreshDirect has had in the online grocery space, raising the bar in offering the best in-season selection of locally sourced goods,” added Fleeman. “In the coming weeks, we are committed to supporting a smooth transition for FreshDirect’s valued employees, customers, partners and communities, who have been loyal to the brand over the past 20 years, so that FreshDirect will be well positioned to continue as an integral part of New York’s food culture under Getir’s ownership.”

Headquartered in the Bronx and serving the greater New York tri-state area, FreshDirect has 3,200 employees and a deep-rooted culture of delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in New York City in 2002, FreshDirect was acquired by Ahold Delhaize USA in January 2021.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company of Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, including its local brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Stop & Shop and FreshDirect – along with Retail Business Services, its U.S. support services company; Peapod Digital Labs, its digital and e-commerce engine; and ADUSA Distribution & Transportation. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and more than 20 distribution centers across more than 20 states and serving millions of omnichannel customers each week.

