Substantial Delays on Calhoun County Route 20, Beech Road, Beginning on Tuesday, November 07, 2023

There will be substantial delays on Calhoun County Route 20, Beech Road, beginning from milepost 0.00, to milepost 10.38, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, November 07, 2023, through Friday, November 17, 2023, for a culvert replacement.



Substantial delays are to be expected. Flagging personnel will be present to maintain traffic flow.



Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​