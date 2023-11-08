Lane Restrictions on US 40, National Road, in Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Page Content

A portion of US 40, from 437 to 592 National Road, in Wheeling, will have lane restrictions beginning at 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, through Wednesday, November 15, 2023, for a main water line installation. There will be no parking signs on both sides of the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​