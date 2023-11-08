Wood County Route 4/4, Jesterville Road, Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, November 6, 2023, through Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Page Content

Wood County Route 4/4, Jesterville Road, will be closed beginning approximately 0.86 miles from the intersection of WV 68, Emerson Avenue, to the intersection of Wood County Route 4, Oak Grove Road, at milepost 1.45, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, November 6, 2023, through Wednesday, November 8, 2023, for a paving project.



The roadway will be closed to all traffic. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​