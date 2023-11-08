IPIM Leads Nearly 50 Delegates of Macao Enterprises to Attend the 6th China International Import Expo

MACAU, November 8 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has organised a delegation of nearly 50 Macao entrepreneurs and 41 Macao exhibitors to attend the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai today (4 November), aiming to help enterprises seize the opportunity of CIIE to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification in line with its “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy.

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the 6th CIIE is to staged on 5-10 November at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Building global business connections through the CIIE platform

As the first import-themed national-level expo in the world, the 6th CIIE is held offline, covering a total exhibition area of over 360,000 square metres, bringing together a number of Fortune Global 500 companies and industry giants.

The Macao delegation has nearly 50 entrepreneurs, about 80% of whom are engaged in “1+4” industries. They will participate in the activities during the 6th CIIE, thus keeping abreast of the latest updates of industries and exploring business opportunities through exchanges and matching sessions with participating trade visitors worldwide.

Over 40 enterprises gathering in the two themed pavilions to promote Macao’s charming diversification

IPIM has set up two themed pavilions at the 6th CIIE: the “Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area – Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries” with an area of 600 square metres, showcasing made-in-Macao products, Macao brands, and food and beverages from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs); and the “Trade in Services Exhibition Area – Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Professional Service Pavilion” with an area of 60 square metres, displaying a wide range of professional services including accounting, taxation and OEM manufacturing of products from PSCs. With a year-on-year increase of approximately 17%, this year’s event has attracted 41 Macao exhibitors, among which a quarter of them are first-time exhibitors.

In the “Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area – Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, IPIM utilises multi-media facilities such as ice LED screen and adopts an interesting and digital manner to introduce trade visitors to Macao’s advantages in investment environment and favorable policies, information on the China-PSCs Platform, the development of the MICE industry, as well as the investment and business environment of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone).

At the pavilions, IPIM will hold business matching sessions to facilitate partnerships between Macao enterprises and participating trade visitors, and also provide real-time video consultation services to respond to online enquiries related to business and MICE in Macao. There is also an “Exhibition Area for Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries”, where signature products from PSCs will be showcased to promote Macao’s role as the China-PSCs Platform.

During the six-day event, supporting activities will be held, such as food tasting sessions, demonstrations of the making of Macao and PSC traditional food, coffee and wine, visits and livestreaming of influencers, as well as photo booths featuring local characteristics of Macao. A series of activities cover the “Business-to-Business” (B2B) and “Business-to-Consumer” (B2C) models, with the aim of attracting visitors whilst seeking spaces for co-operation in trade in products and services.

Brand logo of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” debuting at CIIE

For the first time, the design of the two pavilions has incorporated the brand logo of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” to promote its brand image via the open platform of CIIE, in order to draw the attention of Shanghai enterprises as well as other domestic and overseas enterprises to the innovative pattern of synergistic development of industries in Macao and the Co-operation Zone.

CIIE serving as a significant pathway for Macao enterprises to “Go Global”.

Since the first edition of CIIE, IPIM has been facilitating the active participation of Macao enterprises. IPIM has organised an accumulated total of more than 400 entrepreneurs and over 200 Macao exhibitors to attend the previous five editions of CIIE, with 5,000 business matching sessions successfully held. Needless to say, CIIE is a significant pathway for Macao enterprises to “Go Global” and tap into the mainland and overseas markets.