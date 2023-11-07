United States and Republic of Korea Space Forum

MEDIA NOTE

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

Officials from the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) participated in the ROK-U.S. Space Forum, held in Seoul from November 6-7. U.S. Ambassador to the ROK Philip Goldberg and Foreign Minister Park Jin gave opening comments highlighting the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance and the growing bilateral space relationship. Other speakers included Chirag Parikh, Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the U.S. National Space Council, and General Jung Sanghwa, Chief of Staff of the ROK Air Force.

The Space Forum, which was open to the public, included panel discussions with officials from government, the commercial space sector, and academia. Discussions covered the full range of space related issues, including space sustainability, space threats and space security, space exploration, space-based earth observation, and the growing role of the private sector in the new space economy. Special sessions were held on the role of women in space and space startup innovation and investment.

The U.S. delegation included representatives from the Department of State, the National Space Council, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Department of Transportation, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Defense, the Office of the National Cyber Director, the U.S. Space Force, and more than 20 U.S. space companies.

For media inquiries, please contact OES-Press@state.gov.