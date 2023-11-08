FEMA Administrator and CISA Director Attend Los Angeles/Long Beach Stakeholder Roundtable

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and CISA Director Jen Easterly participated in a roundtable discussion with local leaders from Long Beach, California and Los Angeles, as well as representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard and Tribal Emergency Management Association. The roundtable took place at the Port of Long Beach, where the conversation revolved around the importance of community resilience and equity. They also shared best practices for challenges in this important space.

Since threats today go beyond natural hazards, such as earthquakes and atmospheric rivers, including cyber threats and attacks against our nation’s systems, FEMA and CISA continue to prepare the nation for all threats against critical infrastructure. The discussion focused on why building resilience is so important, and how local leaders can make the response to and recovery from disasters faster and more efficient for their communities.

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and CISA Director Jen Easterly discuss the importance of community resilience and partnerships during a lunch roundtable discussion with local leaders from Long Beach and Los Angeles. (FEMA Photo by Aubree Sepler)