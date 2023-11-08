Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,490 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Administrator and CISA Director Attend Los Angeles/Long Beach Stakeholder Roundtable

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and CISA Director Jen Easterly participated in a roundtable discussion with local leaders from Long Beach, California and Los Angeles, as well as representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard and Tribal Emergency Management Association. The roundtable took place at the Port of Long Beach, where the conversation revolved around the importance of community resilience and equity. They also shared best practices for challenges in this important space.

Since threats today go beyond natural hazards, such as earthquakes and atmospheric rivers, including cyber threats and attacks against our nation’s systems, FEMA and CISA continue to prepare the nation for all threats against critical infrastructure. The discussion focused on why building resilience is so important, and how local leaders can make the response to and recovery from disasters faster and more efficient for their communities.

 

undefined
LONG BEACH, Calif. -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and CISA Director Jen Easterly discuss the importance of community resilience and partnerships during a lunch roundtable discussion with local leaders from Long Beach and Los Angeles. (FEMA Photo by Aubree Sepler)

 

undefined
LONG BEACH, Calif. -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell (left) and CISA Director Jen Easterly agree that preparing for cyber incidents is critical in today’s threat environment. (FEMA Photo by Lenisha Smith)

You just read:

FEMA Administrator and CISA Director Attend Los Angeles/Long Beach Stakeholder Roundtable

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more