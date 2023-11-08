PIDC Announces Appointment of New Deputy Head of Secretariat – Mr (Nanai) Sovala Agaiava

08 October 2023

The Pacific Immigration Development Community (PIDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. (Nanai) Sovala Agaiava as the new Deputy Head of Secretariat following an intensive selection process across the region.

Mr. Agaiava resumed employment on Wednesday, 1st November 2023 at the PIDC headquarters located at the Development Bank of Samoa Building in Apia. The Head of Secretariat, Mr. Akuila Ratu welcomed the newly appointed Deputy Head of Secretariat on behalf of the Board, PIDC Members and staff of the PIDC Secretariat.

In announcing the appointment, Mr Ratu, stated “PIDC is quite fortunate to have recruited Mr Sovala as he comes with a great depth of knowledge and experience having more than 23 years of public service in the Samoan government. Mr Sovala’s extensive experience and exceptional qualifications made him the ideal choice for the position. His background with the Samoa Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet as the Deputy CEO with responsibilities and oversight on national security and immigration gives us great confidence in his ability to drive PIDC’s collective efforts and excellence in border security across the Pacific.”

Mr. Agaiava joined PIDC from the Samoa Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (MPMC), where he was employed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for four years. His responsibilities at MPMC included policy analysis and development, national security and immigration as well as serving the executive government of Samoa. Mr. Agaiava is also bringing to PIDC more than 23 years of public services, where he had served in different capacities, ranging from education, youth and community development to local government, project management and economic development.

Mr. Agaiava will work closely with the Head of Secretariat and the Board, PIDC Members, staff and partners of PIDC, in ensuring that PIDC delivers on its core vision “to secure international movement of people for safe and prosperous Pacific Communities.”

Ends.

November 8, 2023