Tech firm service.com.au hits the half-a-million customer mark as the business continues its rapid growth

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast-growing online marketplace service.com.au is preparing to unlock another milestone in its journey, as it passes the half-a-million customer mark.

This significant achievement comes at a time of growth for the platform as it also expands its national headquarters in Surfers Paradise, on the Gold Coast to house its expanding team.

For service.com.au CEO and Co-founder, English ex-pat Dan Kerr, this significant achievement is a true ‘coming-of-age’ moment for the business as it moves from start-up to scale-up phase.

“Over the past three years our business has grown significantly off the back of the COVID fuelled home-renovation boom as renovators looking to manage their budgets accessed the service providers on our platform to keep a lid on costs by allowing them to access multiple quotes from rated and verified tradespeople or service providers,” said Mr Kerr.

“This increase in web traffic has driven greater engagement from the smaller construction companies seeking greater exposure to new business to list on our site so that they can showcase their offering within the local communities that they operate in. This growth in the number of trades has seen nearly 40,000 local service providers use our site as one of their primary channels for new business and this in turn drives user engagement which is one of the key drivers of growth - the more people using our platform means more work for trades, which encourages greater numbers of service providers choosing to use it, with greater reach driving revenue growth for us.”

service.com.au is the highest-rated platform in Australia for connecting people with the best service providers within their local communities across the country - with operations spanning from places as far apart as Hobart to locations as remote as Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia.

Founded in 2012 by English ex-pats CEO Dan Kerr, Dexter Devlin and Melbournian Jacob Banks, service.com.au partners with trades and service providers to showcase them on the platform, providing them a cost-effective and verifiable way to connect with new and existing customers alike.

It achieves this by acting as an online marketplace connecting Australians with verified, certified and peer-reviewed trades and service providers, from plumbers to painters, electricians and more; you can get multiple quotes in one place.

Service providers pay a fee to list on the site as a way to access new customers and build their clientele, a method particularly suited for smaller operators who get to grow their engagement and are supported by the service.com.au team to showcase their offering to potential clients - in some respects it acts like the digital version of the Yellow Pages.

For home renovators looking to manage their budgets or Mum and Dad business owners looking to expand their reach, this offering provides a level of efficacy, trust and connection few online competitors can match.

For Dan Kerr, this focus on trust and connection, in particular, is something that he wishes to build on as the business seeks to cement its place as one of the leading platforms of its kind within the Australian market.

“Our critical point of difference is that despite being a technology-led business, we still have multiple human touchpoints to strengthen our connections with vendors and customers alike,” said Mr Kerr.

“Our plan over the next two years from a product perspective is to use the data we’ve gathered to create a more powerful tool for users; our goal is for the platform to better match customers with trades through an algorithm that combines factors like ratings, budgets, job requirements, location and work duration, it will assist us in placing the right people, in the right place, at the right time, for all parties involved. We will also be utilising AI to build stronger trust and connections as it will support our customer experience and client success initiatives by ensuring constant communications and updates are provided to all involved regarding projects and follow-up.”

Service.com.au is Australia’s leading platform for connecting anyone looking for local trades and service providers, to top-quality, verified, small to medium-sized service businesses.

From home cleaning or handyman services, to plumbers, to painters and more, Service.com.au can instantly match you with the best trades and service providers Australia-wide.

With seamless technology to make sure you are matched to the perfect tradesperson for your job, Service.com.au is the easiest way to find and hire local trades and service providers.

