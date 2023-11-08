Viettel seeks strategic partnerships at Defense and Security Exhibition 2023

VIETNAM, November 8 -

HÀ NỘI — Viettel High Tech represented the Viettel Group to participate as the Việt Nam National Pavilion at the Defense and Security Exhibition 2023, which started on Monday at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

This marked the first time that Vietnamese weapons and military equipment products have been showcased at this esteemed international military exhibition, ranked among the Top 15 events worldwide and holding the prominent position of being Southeast Asia's premier event, taking place every two years for the past two decades.

Viettel's participation in this event reflects their commitment to strengthening international relations and forging strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia and Asia as a whole. Prior to this, in September 2023, Việt Nam made its inaugural appearance and diligently promoted its business endeavors at the International Defense Industry Exhibition - MSPO in Poland, further solidifying the promising prospects and opportunities for business growth in the defence industry within the European region.

Nguyễn Vũ Hà, General Director of Viettel High Tech, said: “We have taken the opportunity to represent Vietnamese defence industry companies at this event due to the immense potential in this field. Our primary objective is to secure contracts and expand our product exports."

The four-day event serves as a remarkable platform to showcase the continuous advancements made by Việt Nam's defence industry, while also promoting defence products proudly labelled as "Made in Vietnam".

With an impressive area of nearly 100 sq.m, Việt Nam's national pavilion showcases an array of 60 product categories through models and videos, encompassing eight distinct categories including communications, electronic warfare, simulation models, optoelectronics, radar, command and control, UAVs, and private network.

Viettel recognises this as a prime occasion to expand its network and bolster business promotion with potential customers in the region, aligning with its strategic vision and target market.

On the opening day, Viettel received a warm reception, welcoming over 50 international delegations, including governmental representatives from countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, India, and more.

Approximately 500 prominent military manufacturers from 50 countries will join Viettel at Defense & Security. Renowned companies such as Thales Group from France, Saab Group from Sweden, Diehl Group from Germany, ASELSAN Group from Turkey, and Embraer Aerospace Corporation from Brazil are among the notable attendees. Furthermore, there will be 30 distinguished national pavilions, including those from Thailand, China, and the UAE. The event is set to attract over 20,000 experts hailing from 65 countries, alongside more than 400 official delegations representing over 35 nations. — VNS