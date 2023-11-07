Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Beckman To Texas State Technical College System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Eric Beckman to the Texas State Technical College System Board of Regents for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027.

Eric Beckman of Frisco is vice president of engineering for National Field Services and a certified professional engineer in Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada. He has worked for National Field Services for over 20 years, serving in various roles including filed engineer, operations manager, and vice president of operations. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the National Fire Protection Association. He is president and a level 4 technician of the InterNational Electrical Testing Association and a member and level 4 certified for the National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies. Beckman received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University.

