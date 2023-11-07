Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,732 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Esparza To Texas Workforce Commission

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Joe Esparza to the Texas Workforce Commission, as the Commissioner Representing Employers, for a term set to expire February 1, 2027. The Commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas.

Joe Esparza of Elgin has served as the Texas Deputy Secretary of State since December 2018. Previously, he served as a senior appointments manager in the Office of the Governor, clerk for the City of Lubbock, and a field technician for the Texas General Land Office. He is a volunteer for the Native Prairies Association of Texas and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps after eight years of active and reserve service. Esparza received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications from Texas Tech University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Esparza To Texas Workforce Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more