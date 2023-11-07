Governor Abbott Appoints Esparza To Texas Workforce Commission

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Joe Esparza to the Texas Workforce Commission, as the Commissioner Representing Employers, for a term set to expire February 1, 2027. The Commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas.

Joe Esparza of Elgin has served as the Texas Deputy Secretary of State since December 2018. Previously, he served as a senior appointments manager in the Office of the Governor, clerk for the City of Lubbock, and a field technician for the Texas General Land Office. He is a volunteer for the Native Prairies Association of Texas and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps after eight years of active and reserve service. Esparza received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications from Texas Tech University.