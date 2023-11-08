Governor Abbott Appoints Smith, Fields To Texas Lottery Commission

TEXAS, November 8 - November 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Clark E. Smith and reappointed Cindy Lyons Fields to the Texas Lottery Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Commission controls and supervises the operations of the state lottery and bingo, ensuring that all games are conducted fairly and in compliance with state law.

Clark E. Smith of Austin is a licensed attorney and partner at Vela Wood P.C., where he specializes in administrative and regulatory law with a focus on the alcoholic beverage industry. Previously, he served as general counsel for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Prior to that, he worked as special counsel to the executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. He is a mentor at The University of Texas School of Law and Texas Bar Foundation Fellow. Smith received degrees in Plan II Honors and History from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law.

Cindy Lyons Fields of El Paso is a certified public accountant and partner at Lauterbach, Borschow & Company, P.C. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accounts. She has served in many civic and nonprofit entities throughout her career. She currently volunteers on the board of the El Paso Children’s Hospital, where she previously served two terms as chair, and serves on the board of directors as treasurer for Pioneers21. She is a member of The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Accounting and Information Systems Advisory Board and previously served on the UTEP Centennial Commission and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation board, where she served as chair from 2005 to 2016. Additionally, she served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Finance Commission of Texas, where she served as audit committee chair. Governor Abbott first appointed her to the Texas Lottery Commission on January 30, 2020. Fields received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from UTEP.