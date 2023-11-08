Governor Abbott Appoints West, Munguia To University Of North Texas System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, November 8 - November 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Terri West and reappointed Carlos Munguia to the University of North Texas (UNT) System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on May 22, 2029.

Terri West of Lucas retired from Texas Instruments after more than 35 years of service. She was an executive officer for almost 20 years, retiring as senior vice president in 2017. She is chair of the Texas Instruments Foundation Board of Directors and the United Way Foundation of Metropolitan Dallas Board of Directors, board member and immediate past chair of the UNT Mayborn School of Journalism Advisory Board, and a board member of The June Shelton School. Additionally, she previously served on the boards for Dallas Regional Chamber, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Southwest Region, Dallas Arboretum, and public broadcasting station KERA. West received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from UNT.

Carlos Munguia of Dallas is president of the Dallas Region for Amegy Bank. He is a board member and former chairman of the UNT G. Brint Ryan College of Business Advisory Board, life member of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, and a graduate of Leadership Dallas and the Leadership Arts Institute. Additionally, he is a member of the Vistage CEO Board and the Dallas Citizens Council and former member of the Dallas Business Journal Trusted Advisors. He is a former board member and chairman of the Park Cities YMCA and the Fine Arts Chamber Players. He has also served on the boards of the Entrepreneurship Institute, Presbyterian Housing Program, Town North YMCA, and Southern Dallas Entrepreneurship Institute. Munguia received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from UNT and graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.