New Book by Jesse Bradley, "The Power of the Second Thought", Hits Amazon Best Seller Status
Jesse Bradley's inspiring book, "The Power of the Second Thought", has swiftly claimed its position in many categories on Amazon's bestseller lists.AUBURN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A former professional soccer player whose career ended tragically in Africa, he was fighting for his life for a year, and it took ten years to fully recover. After graduating from an Ivy League college, his childhood dream came true. Suddenly, his world was shattered, and he shares transparently about the redemptive road of finding healing and hope.
Jesse Bradley's inspiring book, "The Power of the Second Thought", has swiftly claimed its position in many categories on Amazon's bestseller lists, shining a light on the resilience of the human spirit amidst challenges and uncertainties. This book offers readers an authentic account, raw insights, and practical tools to navigate the uncharted terrains of life.
In "The Power of the Second Thought", published by Game Changer Publishing, Bradley intimately shares his own transformative journey, detailing moments when life seemed to steer off-course, and how cultivating habits, paradigm shifts, and a vibrant faith became his guiding compass. The narrative intricately weaves his personal encounters with profound feelings of despair and isolation against the discovered love and guidance of a new purpose, peace, and perspective.
Drawing from his own experiences, Bradley presents a roadmap to readers, inspiring them to rise above adversities, shatter limiting beliefs, and embrace a renewed sense of passion. The book is punctuated with relatable anecdotes, reflective questions, and actionable strategies, all geared towards facilitating personal growth, building resilience, and fostering a deeper connection in our minds, hearts, and souls.
Bradley emphasizes, "Life's detours and unexpected turns can be disheartening. However, in those moments of desolation, there's an unwavering beacon of hope, waiting to be discovered. This book is my invitation to you to embark on this transformative journey, to rediscover yourself, and to experience the boundless hope that is available, relational, habitual, and indestructible."
With "The Power of the Second Thought", Bradley extends an olive branch to those grappling with life's overwhelming challenges, offering solace, wisdom, and a practical way forward. This work stands as a testament to the invincible human spirit, the power of faith, and the transformative potential of second chances.
For more information about "The Power of the Second Thought" or to learn more about Jesse Bradley, please visit Jesse Bradley Home. You can reach Jesse personally 707-228-8424 to schedule an interview.
About the Author:
Jesse Bradley is a speaker, pastor, author, and former professional athlete. After graduating from Dartmouth College, Jesse played as a soccer goalkeeper in Africa where he experienced a tragic illness. Jesse was fighting for his life for one year, and it took ten years to fully recover. God transformed his purpose and passion during this time, discovering a hope greater than his challenges. Jesse is a regular on every major US television network and international television because he wants everyone to know that they are loved. He encourages and empowers people to receive and give hope in their everyday lives, where they live, work, learn and play. His message of hope has reached over a billion people with countless transformed lives. His new book is called The Power of the Second Thought. Jesse and his wife, Laurie, have four children and a patient dog named Bella.
Jesse Bradley
Reviving Hope
Jessejohnbradley@yahoo.com
