Neal Turner Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" with Chris Voss

Neal Turner

CHELMSFORD , ESSEX, ENGLAND, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neal Turner, the Founder and Head Coach of Mind Body Breath Performance Coaching, is joining forces with SuccessBooks®, alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and other Leading Professionals from around the world, to co-author, Empathetic Leadership. Neal's collaboration promises to bring a unique perspective to the project, centered on fostering trust, empathy, and positive change in leadership. Empathetic Leadership is scheduled for release in the spring of 2024.

Neal Turner’s career is dedicated to enhancing human performance and personal growth. He has transformed countless lives by providing them with the tools, skills and methods to maximize their potential and realize their aspirations.

Neal is a committed Martial Arts Student and Instructor focused on the core principles of Respect, Dedication and Mindfulness.

Neal played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of two promising Mixed Martial Artists. Recognizing the immense potential of MMA early on, Neal coached and mentored these athletes through the intricate world of the sport, elevating them to professional recognition. Their journey, marked by Neal's guidance, not only showcased their talent but also solidified his reputation as a mentor and coach in human performance.

Neal is instrumental in mentoring Professional Motorbike Riders, providing technical skills and holistic practices that encompass race craft on and off the bike, psychology of competition and mental resilience. With Neal's guidance, these riders not only secure victories but are consistently establishing themselves as dominant forces in the world of motorbike racing.

Neal’s coaching techniques are renowned for being logical, attainable and usable, producing desirable results that are congruent with the individual. His impact extends across a diverse range of industries and demographics, and he has successfully coached CEOs, Professional Athletes, Leaders, Parents and Children on how implementing simple daily practices - 5 mins Yoga, 5 mins Affirmations, 5 mins Contemplation - are the foundation to cultivate healthy habits and achieve success.

In addition to his work in performance coaching, Neal has shown a commitment to community and inclusivity. He founded the Marbella Gymnastics Club, a non-profit organization, promoting physical fitness, discipline and teamwork among youth in underprivileged areas. In recognition of his dedication to creating a positive and nurturing environment, Neal was granted two Business Licenses by the Spanish Government in 2019.

Currently, Neal, along with his fiancée, Meisha, is co-authoring a workbook for children that promotes calm and supports children's mental well-being. The workbook provides fun and engaging methods to help children create calm, navigate daily challenges and promote emotional resilience and overall mental stability.

This Book, together with Boom Boom Gymnastics, which Neal is currently establishing, places him at the forefront of grass roots in Essex, which is his three-year goal following his forced move from Spain.

Neal Turner’s commitment to achieving results is complimented by his unwavering devotion to personal and professional growth. He actively participates in ongoing education, masterclasses and courses to enhance his skills and expand his knowledge, ensuring he remains at the forefront of his field.

Collaboration and community building are fundamental to Neals approach. He frequently seeks opportunities to connect with professionals from diverse industries, recognizing the value of interdisciplinary cooperation in unlocking human potential. His ability to foster collaboration and bring individuals together is instrumental to his success.

To learn more about Neal, visit:

www.theartofcalming.org

www.mindbodybreathcoaching.com