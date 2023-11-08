PHILIPPINES, November 8 - Press Release

November 8, 2023 Villar pushes for women economic empowerment Recognizing the significant role of women in a family and soceity, Senator Cynthia Villar said she has been passionate in advocating for economic empowerment of women particularly those in the marginalized communities. "Empowering women not only strengthens families and society but also nurtures future generations dedicated to nation-building," said Villar during the International Women Empowerment Assembly held at Manila Prince Hotel, Ermita, Manila on Nov 6. The event, organized by the Global Peace Foundation, Global Peace Women, International Council of Women and the National Council of Women of the Philippines, has for its theme- "Peace and Sustainable Development. Along with their family foundation, the senator said the Villar Foundation had established around 3,000 community-based livelihood projects and enterprises nationwide. These include among others the waterlily basket-weaving enterprise, handmade paper factory, coconet-weaving enterprise, charcoal-making factory, organic fertilizer making, bamboo processing. and agricultural related livelihood programs in farm tourism facilities and farm schools. "And I am proud to share with you that the women are a dominant force in these livelihood enterprises. I constantly remind these hardworking women that earning their own income enhances the welfare of their families," said Villar. In our current times, she noted that women's economic participation is crucial to our nation's growth. This enable women to contribute significantly to their household's well-being and the education of their children, who will become tomorrow's leaders and nation-builders. The inclusion of all sectors, particularly women who have by unique strength and perspectives, she said, is essential to craft solutions for a balanced ecosystem, equitable progress, and community welfare. She said all of these are steps toward a stable and flourishing future. "We are here, as empowered women, to contribute valuable insights on peace and sustainable development. We bring forth the unique blend of women qualities like emotional intelligence, a collaborative spirit, inclination for inclusivity, effective communication, creativity, along with strategic long-term thinking and commitment to ethical leadership," further said Villar, a known women advocate. Villar, isinusulong ang women economic empowerment Bilang pagkilala sa kahalagahan ng kababaihan sa pamilya at lipunan, itinutulak ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang economic empowerment ng kababaihan partikular sa marginalized communities. "Empowering women not only strengthens families and society but also nurtures future generations dedicated to nation-building," pahayag ni Villar sa International Women Empowerment Assembly na idinaos sa Manila Prince Hotel, Ermita, Manila. May temang "Peace and Sustainable Development" ang okasyon na inorganisa ng Global Peace Foundation, Global Peace Women, International Council of Women at National Council of Women of the Philippines. Kaakibat ang kanilang family foundation, sinabi ng senador na nagtayo ang Villar Foundation ng may 3,000 community-based livelihood projects at enterprises sa buong bansa. Kabilang dito ang waterlily basket-weaving enterprise, handmade paper factory, coconet-weaving enterprise, charcoal-making factory, organic fertilizer making, bamboo processing. at agricultural related livelihood programs sa farm tourism facilities at farm schools. "And I am proud to share with you that the women are a dominant force in these livelihood enterprises. I constantly remind these hardworking women that earning their own income enhances the welfare of their families," ani Villar. Sa ngayon, iginiit niyang mahalaga ang women's economic participation sa pag-unlad ng bansa.. "This enable women to contribute significantly to their household's well-being and the education of their children, who will become tomorrow's leaders and nation-builders." Aniya, importante sa paggawa ng solusyon para sa isang balanced ecosystem, equitable progress, at community welfare ang paglahok ng mga kababaihan na may kakaibang lakas at pananaw. Iginiit niya na ang mga hakbang na ito ay para sa isang matatag na hinaharap. "We are here, as empowered women, to contribute valuable insights on peace and sustainable development. We bring forth the unique blend of women qualities like emotional intelligence, a collaborative spirit, inclination for inclusivity, effective communication, creativity, along with strategic long-term thinking and commitment to ethical leadership," sabi pa ni Villar, kilalang women advocate.