Jarrett Robertson Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" Alongside Chris Voss

Jarrett Robertson

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Jarrett Robertson, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Visionary, and founder of Make It A Great Day, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the book, Empathetic Leadership, alongside renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss. This collaboration offers a fresh perspective on the transformative power of empathetic leadership, giving readers invaluable insights and practical strategies to foster trust, empathy, and positive change in both personal and professional spheres.

Jarrett Robertson's journey began in Kingston, Ontario, where his passion for hockey led to a scholarship with the Brown University Bears. Jarrett pivoted to the financial services industry after a stint in semi-professional hockey in the United States, amassing a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

In his subsequent career in both the fitness and financial services industry, Jarrett recognized the profound link between overall health and personal well-being. This newfound insight played a pivotal role in his personal and professional success. Holding the prestigious CFP® designation, Jarrett exemplifies his commitment to prioritizing his clients' financial well-being above all else. Additionally, he is an Executive Circle member of the Financial Psychology Institute, a multi-published author, and a Psychology of Financial Planning Specialist™.

Jarrett Robertson's knack for motivation and problem-solving, combined with the collective expertise of his co-authors, inspires readers to embrace empathy as the catalyst for personal and professional success. Currently residing in the Greater Toronto Area with his wife, Lacey, and their two sons, Hudson and Benton, Jarrett leads by example, embodying the principles of empathetic leadership in his everyday life.

Stay tuned for the release of Empathetic Leadership in the spring of 2024, as Jarrett Robertson, in partnership with SuccessBooks®, invites readers to embark on a transformative journey toward success.