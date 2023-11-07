TRAFFIC ADVISORY: NATIONAL VETERANS DAY PARADE

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the National Veterans Day Parade will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15 th Street, NW

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 7 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

10 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

9 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

Inbound I-395 (14 th Street Bridge) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge - HOV) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.