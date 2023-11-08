The Majira Project Announces Continued Growth Serving Black, Latinx, and Indigenous Communities
The Majira Project
The Majira Project has expanded across the U.S. now reaching the East Coast, West Coast, and Midwest.BOSTON, MA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Majira Project, the organization that focuses on economic justice for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities, today announces its continued growth throughout the U.S. serving communities in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C. Majira partners with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to provide pro bono consulting to startups, offering expertise in strategy, sales, marketing, and operations. This unique collaboration helps entrepreneurs scale their businesses and achieve success
With four years of iteration and proven impact in the Boston region and spurred by the COVID-pandemic and national racial "awakening", the Majira Project went virtual and expanded operations to New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles, more than tripling the number of companies it was able to impact. With a new strategic plan designed for growth the Majira Project aims to work in partnership with 15 BCG locations across the US and provide hybrid programming for participants and alumni.
“Majira focuses on seed-stage companies, providing support beyond the early ideation and validation phase. By helping startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with growth, scaling, and execution, Majira fills a crucial gap in the ecosystem and supports companies on their journey to success,” said Kerry Bowie, Executive Director of The Majira Project.
The Majira Project’s mission is community development through entrepreneurship. They believe education, home ownership, and entrepreneurship are the three pillars of closing the racial wealth gap in America. The Majira Project’s main focus is on entrepreneurship. As startups and small businesses grow, they provide jobs and services for their communities and create wealth for their founders and their families.
For more information on the The Majira Project, visit: https://www.majiraproject.org/
About Majira
Majira was founded in 2016 as a partnership between Msaada Partners and the Boston office of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as a way to spur community development through entrepreneurship. While working in various entrepreneurship programs across Boston, our founder Kerry Bowie noticed the lack of diversity in the traditional entrepreneurial ecosystem and the disparity in resources available to entrepreneurs outside of the ecosystem. With the support of his friend and classmate Roger Premo, they launched a pilot to provide six companies led by founders from and working in underserved communities with consulting from the Boston BCG office and coaching from Msaada Partners.
Jessica Fonseca
Pink Shark PR
jess@pinksharkpr.com