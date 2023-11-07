PharmaCare covers more medical devices for people with diabetes

CANADA, November 7 - People living with diabetes in B.C. will benefit from access to the Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which is covered as a limited coverage benefit for eligible patients as of Nov. 7, 2023.

“In B.C., hundreds of thousands of people are impacted by diabetes,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By increasing access to the tools needed to effectively monitor glucose levels, people can manage their diabetes in a simpler way and have peace of mind when making decisions about their health.”

The Dexcom G7 is an updated version of the Dexcom G6 and connects with select iOS and Android devices. CGMs allow people with diabetes to regularly monitor their glucose levels through a sensor worn under the skin on the abdomen, buttocks or back of the arm. Readings are relayed in real time, day and night, to a device that can be monitored by patients, caregivers and health-care providers, leading to better treatment and lifestyle decisions.

Diabetes inhibits the production or management of insulin, a hormone produced in the pancreas that regulates the amount of glucose in the blood. Poorly controlled insulin can result in damage to organs, blood vessels and nerves. Approximately 11 million people in Canada are affected by diabetes.

BC PharmaCare started providing coverage of CGMs in June 2021 with coverage of Dexcom G6. In August 2023, the Province expanded coverage to include the FreeStyle Libre 2 flash glucose monitor (FGM). Coverage is now available for three glucose monitors.

PharmaCare continues to improve access to medical devices and drugs that people need. In January 2019, B.C. made a $105-million investment over three years to reduce and/or eliminate Fair PharmaCare deductibles and co-payments for people with lower incomes in B.C.

