The public is invited to learn more about work being done to lessen movement of two complex landslides in Williams Lake.

An information session will be held in Williams Lake regarding the Highway 20 at Hodgson and Dog Creek Road project.

The work is part of the Cariboo Road Recovery Projects program stemming from slides and washouts in 2020 and 2021.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff and representatives from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness will be available to share information and answer questions about recent supports provided in this area.

The drop-in information session will be held:

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Gibraltar Room

525 Proctor St.

Williams Lake

Starting Nov. 15, project materials will be available online:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/cariboo-road-recovery-projects/highway-20-hodgson-dog-creek