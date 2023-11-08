EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation into EHang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EH) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving EHang Holdings Ltd. and whether its senior officers disseminated false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors (the “EHANG Investigation”). Details of the alleged fraud were published in a report by Hindenburg Research entitled, “EHang: Hollow Order Book And Fake Sales Make This China-Based eVTOL Company Last In Line For Takeoff,” on November 7, 2023.



THE COMPANY: EHang, based in Guangzhou, China, describes itself as “the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company.” The company’s mission “is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone.”

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: The company has allegedly misled the market about preorders of its eVTOL aircraft, which Hindenburg Research says, “bear all the hallmarks of fake revenue.”

THE REVELATION: On October 17, 2023, GuruFocus Research published an article saying that EHang stock appeared to be “significantly overvalued,” in view of its loss per share of $0.85 over the previous 12 months, and 3-year average revenue growth that ranked “worse than 98.48% of 264 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.”

Then, on November 7, 2023, Hindenburg Research issued a report raising numerous red flags, including a $23 million capital infusion from a Korean music producer who was previously sentenced to 2 years in prison for embezzlement. The report also noted that EHang has not reported any insider stock purchases since going public. Instead, insiders have dumped more than 28 million shares. Finally, Hindenburg reported that “over 92% of EHang’s preorder book is based on deals that were later “abandoned” or came from customers in no financial position to purchase EHang’s aircraft….” On this news the price of EHang stock plummeted more than 12% on November 7, 2023.

