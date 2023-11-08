Stars of the Tribe™ 60-Second Videos Celebrate Jewish Sports Icons to Inspire the TikTok Generation.
Stars of the Tribe™, a new media & apparel brand celebrating Jewish champions that challenge stereotypes, launched at StarsoftheTribe.com & across social media.PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stars of the Tribe™ 60-Second Videos Celebrate Jewish Sports Icons to Inspire the TikTok Generation.
Proceeds from Apparel Sales Benefit Maccabi USA and Magen David Adom (Israeli Red Cross).
Stars of the Tribe™, a new media and apparel brand celebrating Jewish champions that challenge stereotypes, launched on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at www.StarsoftheTribe.com and across social media.
60-second video stories spotlight current and classic Jewish sports icons like Sue Bird (WNBA) and Dolph Schayes (NBA). Videos in production will profile Julian Edelman, Aly Raisman, AJ Dillon, Dara Torres, Jack Hughes, Yuri Foreman, Goldberg, Sandy Koufax, and beyond. Fans can participate in the production of dozens more athlete videos by supporting the Stars of the Tribe™ Kickstarter campaign at http://kck.st/3Sye7i8
Hoodies, hats and tees trumpet Jewish athletic achievement, with 10% of apparel profits going to Maccabi USA for nurturing the next generation of Jewish athletes. Former MTV and Showtime executive, Jordan “Bear Jew” Berman, created Stars of the Tribe™ to ignite Jewish pride and perseverance among young Jews, like his teenage sons, in a time of rising antisemitism and violence.
Stars of the Tribe™ is working directly with sports leagues and star athletes like Yuri Foreman, the first Israeli WBA Super Welterweight World Boxing Champion, and Danny “Jewzilla” Schayes, the 6’11” 18-year NBA veteran and son of 12-time NBA All-Star, Dolph Schayes. StandWithUs, the nonprofit fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel around the world, is co-distributing Stars of the Tribe™ videos to their millions of social media followers. In the wake of terrorist attacks on Israel, Stars of the Tribe™ is donating 100% of profits from its Don’t Mess With Moses™ apparel collection to Magen David Adom, the Israeli Red Cross, during the Hanukkah season, November 1-December 31. Michael Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies will then match the gift 1:1.
“I created Stars of the Tribe™ to inspire my teenage sons about their legacy as Jewish Americans, through our shared love of sports. Stars of the Tribe™ is now sparking a re-awakening among American Jews by changing our narrative from persecution to perseverance and victimhood to victory. We’re translating stories of Jewish heroes past and present for the TikTok generation. As a father, coach and Jewish community leader, I believe there is nothing more important than igniting pride in our young people.” – Jordan “Bear Jew” Berman, Founder of Stars of the Tribe™
Stars of the Tribe™ celebrates the modern-day Maccabees of sport and launches at the start of the Hanukkah season, which culminates in the eight-day “festival of lights”, December 7-15. Hanukkah commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BCE. This historic fight for religious freedom echoes the challenges faced by Jews around the world today.
Stars of the Tribe™
Stars of the Tribe™ is a media, lifestyle, and apparel brand celebrating Jewish champions that challenge stereotypes to spark a cultural movement. Our mission is to ignite Jewish pride and perseverance in young people during a time of rising antisemitism and violence. We’re producing 60-second video stories for the TikTok generation profiling current and classic Jewish sports icons like Julian Edelman, Aly Raisman, Sue Bird, AJ Dillon, Dara Torres, Jack Hughes, Yuri Foreman, Goldberg, Dolph Schayes, and Sandy Koufax. We’re also crafting hoodies, hats and tees trumpeting Jewish athletic achievement, with 10% of apparel profits going to Maccabi USA for nurturing the next generation of Jewish athletes. The Stars of the Tribe™ signature Moses mascot personifies the Jewish fighting spirit that shines in the stadiums of sport with Mo’s battle cry, Don’t Mess With Moses™.
Visit Stars of the Tribe™ at www.StarsoftheTribe.com and on social (@StarsOfTheTribe).
Jordan Berman
Stars of the Tribe, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Stars of the Tribe: Anthem Video