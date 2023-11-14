Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,128 in the last 365 days.

CI Announces the COPilot to 2030 Initiative: Pioneering a Sustainable Future Through Japanese Insights

We are CO-PILOT for you to 2030.

We are CO-PILOT for you to 2030.

Scope of world(Circular In-finity)

Physical model of entity with 3 binary parameter.

State of mind(Circular In-finity)

Psychological model of trigger with 4 states.

Invites of educators and nonprofits to a unique, year-long exploration of Japan's untapped potential, fostering data-driven insights and empathetic connections

Equity for Everyone of Education and Empowerment on the Earth”
— Founder of Circular In-finity
SAITAMA, JAPAN, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circular In-finity (CI), a proponent of sustainable development and educational innovation, has launched the COPilot to 2030 initiative. This year-long program is designed to support a select group of five projects each year, chosen for their potential to leverage CI’s unique resources towards achieving global Carbon Neutrality by 2050. The booth launched on 7th Nov at Japan Pavilion online in COP28. The website is proudly introduced on "Ｇ７ Platform for Net-Zero and Well-Being in Life"(https://www.g7life.org/) with its launch on 13th Nov.

CI’s COPilot to 2030 initiative grants access to the "EABOC" (with Fig. "Scope of the World") service, which provides a detailed mapping of Japan’s multifaceted dimensions. This analytical tool uncovers the breadth of the country’s resources, from its economic prowess to its cultural heritage, aimed at enhancing global understanding.

Simultaneously, CI's NSS (With Fig. "State of Mind") service offers an introspective look at the psychological and sociological aspects driving Japan’s innovative spirit and community ethos. This initiative is geared towards fostering an empathetic approach to education and non-profit activities, understanding that the mindset of individuals is a crucial factor in driving change.

By restricting the program to five carefully selected projects, CI ensures each initiative receives a high level of attention and resources, thereby maximizing the impact of the collaboration. This approach allows CI to provide not only data and analysis tools but also mentoring and guidance to ensure each project's success.

The COPilot to 2030 initiative reflects CI’s commitment to transformative education and the empowerment of non-profit organizations. It is an invitation to explore the lesser-known aspects of Japan and to utilize this knowledge in the quest for a more sustainable and understanding world.

Circular In-finity is dedicated to sharing Japan's hidden data and fostering connections that empower and enlighten. As we look toward the milestones of 2030 and the vision of Carbon Neutrality by 2050, CI stands as a guiding light for organizations ready to make a lasting impact.

For more information on the COPilot to 2030 initiative and to apply, please visit: [https://jprsi.go.jp/en/member/532]

SHINICHI SATO
CO to 2030
shinichi@2030-oo.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
TikTok

COP28 Virtual Japan Pavillion

You just read:

CI Announces the COPilot to 2030 Initiative: Pioneering a Sustainable Future Through Japanese Insights

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Energy Industry, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more