Virchew Announces Todd Maki as Chief Operating Officer and Lead, Business Development
Laura Simonson, founder of Virchew, the company behind NA's first plant-based food brand for dogs, has announced corporate executive Todd Maki joining team.
We are honoured to add Todd's expertise in positioning organizations for synergistic and sustainable success to our team of passionate professionals and strategic partners.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virchew, the company behind North America's first plant-based food brand for dogs supported by industry-first nutrition programs focusing on skin, digestive, and senior-related solutions, has announced the appointment of Todd Maki to Chief Operating Officer and Lead, Business Development.
Maki joins Virchew with over 20 years of corporate experience at The Walt Disney Company, The Universal Music Group, and various additional leading-edge companies, and has a track record for streamlining processes and creating scalable operations to enhance profitability. He's known for creating high-functioning teams that achieve measurable success, developing business plans that capture capital investment, building quality relationships with customers and partners, and creating sales and marketing campaigns to ignite exponential growth.
With the plant-based foods movement now including companion animals and projected to reach 77.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2025 and double that by 2030 (statista.com), Virchew is ahead of the curve. With the appointment of Maki, founder Laura Simonson is signalling the next stage of growth for the company through a new veterinary distribution deal for 2024.
"We are honoured to add Todd's expertise in positioning organizations for synergistic and sustainable success to our team of passionate professionals and strategic partners," said Simonson. "Together, we are truly poised for the next leg of this adventure."
Maki shares that he "is thrilled to join Virchew's visionary crew to 'do the right thing' for dogs, their people, our planet and to bring to the masses an idea whose time has simply come and the innovative, veterinary-quality foods to fuel it consciously."
ABOUT VIRCHEW, THE COMPANY
Founder Laura Simonson has garnered 30 years of success (sales, marketing, management, business development, venture capital, and communications). With Virchew, she has invested over a decade in R & D along with a team of experienced entrepreneurs, business leaders, specialists, veterinary professionals, and Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists.
Through a series of funding rounds with like-minded investors, the formation of Virchew's development plan is supported by 75+ shareholders, including twelve veterinarians. Demonstrating diversity in action, 90% of the funding has been invested through female investors.
Fall 2023 will see the Company's invitation to accredited investors to participate in their next capital round to fund market expansion and distribution to veterinary clinics across B.C., Canada, and new direct distribution campaigns to consumers Canada-wide.
